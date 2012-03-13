The 5 Moments In 'Game Change' That Make Sarah Palin Look Like An Absolute Moron

Photo: HBO
“Game Change,” the HBO film about the selection of Sarah Palin as John McCain’s running-mate, premiered on HBO this past Saturday. And it makes Sarah Palin look not just unprepared but about as dumb as can be.
There are a few moments when Palin achieves some kind of success, or connects with a group of sympathetic voters in the film. But for the most part it portrays her as a nincompoop and spoiled diva who occasionally just goes completely blank under pressure.
Obviously conservatives are furious over the portrayal, and liberals are just laughing.
HBO kindly lent us an advanced copy of the film. We’ve included clips here from a few chilling moments.
Steve Schmidt, the campaign consultant played by Woody Harrelson brings in a couple of experts to start giving Sarah Palin some foreign policy tutoring.
The scene starts with one of them suggesting they start with an implausibly obscure topic. But Schmidt, having familiarized himself with Palin, suggests something simpler. WAY simpler.
In this scene McCain consultants Steve Schmidt and Nicole Wallace are prepping Palin for an interview.
First she gives a ridiculously nonsensical answer on the financial crisis, then she can't even figure out what 'the Fed' is.
The movie repeatedly portrays Palin as dementedly obsessed about her reputation in Alaska and for the fate of her state generally.
Palin just gave her disaster interview with Katie Couric in which she refused to name a single newspaper that she had read regularly. She starts blaming it on her handlers including Nicole Wallace who is supposed to be sympathetic, but seems utterly patronizing.
Also, more Alaska obsession.
More debate prep: The team is struggling to teach Palin anything at this point. And she is just unable to get even one coherent sentence out.
