The 5 Moments In 'Game Change' That Make Sarah Palin Look Like An Absolute Moron

Sarah Palin

Photo: HBO

“Game Change,” the HBO film about the selection of Sarah Palin as John McCain’s running-mate, premiered on HBO this past Saturday. And it makes Sarah Palin look not just unprepared but about as dumb as can be.



There are a few moments when Palin achieves some kind of success, or connects with a group of sympathetic voters in the film. But for the most part it portrays her as a nincompoop and spoiled diva who occasionally just goes completely blank under pressure.

Obviously conservatives are furious over the portrayal, and liberals are just laughing.

HBO kindly lent us an advanced copy of the film. We’ve included clips here from a few chilling moments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.