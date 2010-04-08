The 5 Levels Of Customer Needs

Is your customer curious, or desperate?

Photo: yomanimus via Flickr

Understanding how much your customer needs your product can help you better tailor your sales and marketing strategy on an individual level.In a post for OPEN Forum, Rohit Bhargava writes that this somewhat philosophical consideration is a good addition to more standard tactics, like analysing demographics.



He classifies customer needs in the following hierarchy:

Curiosity

Learning

Browsing

Buying

Desperation

Bhargava describes how to best handle customers in each stage of the process. For example, your website is the go-to point for a customer in the “learning” phase — make sure yours is informative and intriguing. And a desperate customer is a perfect opportunity for you to exceed expectations.

For more, check out the entire article at OPEN Forum >

