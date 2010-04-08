The 5 Levels Of Customer Needs

Photo: yomanimus via Flickr
Understanding how much your customer needs your product can help you better tailor your sales and marketing strategy on an individual level.In a post for OPEN Forum, Rohit Bhargava writes that this somewhat philosophical consideration is a good addition to more standard tactics, like analysing demographics.
He classifies customer needs in the following hierarchy:
- Curiosity
- Learning
- Browsing
- Buying
- Desperation
Bhargava describes how to best handle customers in each stage of the process. For example, your website is the go-to point for a customer in the “learning” phase — make sure yours is informative and intriguing. And a desperate customer is a perfect opportunity for you to exceed expectations.
