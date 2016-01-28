People in Australia working in these 5 jobs can expect big pay rises this year

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Salary rises for most professionals in Australia will be modest this year.

However, the 17th annual Salary Survey by specialist recruitment firm Robert Walters has identified a few specialist roles which will do better than most.

“While salaries overall will remain steady there are good opportunities in the market, and we are seeing some professional roles in high demand especially as the Australian economy is moving away from its reliance on the resources sector,” says Robert Walters managing director James Nicholson.

Victoria and NSW are the states showing positive growth across most surveyed sectors.

“Increasing regulatory requirements for financial institutions and IT security, investment in large infrastructure projects and catching up on the recruitment decline following the 2008 financial crisis are factors driving some of this demand,” says Nicholson.

The five leading professions in demand:

1. IT security, particularly in cyber security, FinTech, e-commerce, big data and analytics. Robert Walters says these skills are in demand globally with some markets expected to increase salary offers by 25%. “This is also reflected in Australian results, with some IT roles expecting upwards of $30,000 increases on their current salaries,” says Robert Walters.

2. Risk and compliance finance specialists. This is to match the increasing globalisation of compliance and collaboration between regulators.

3. Lawyers with at least five years post-qualification experience.

4. Construction engineers. Robert Walters says investment in infrastructure projects is driving demand for skilled candidates.

5. Sales and marketing professionals. Those who can sell complex solutions and have experience in digital and consumer insights using data analytics.

“In Australia, candidates with skills in demand are looking at work/life balance options and their career development, and not just a good salary offer when considering their next role,” says Nicholson.

“Other job seekers may need to look beyond their technical capabilities, broaden their career options and adjust their salary expectations. This means considering what employers are looking for – the ability to communicate and engage with stakeholders well, Australian market experience, strong business networks and commercial nous.”

