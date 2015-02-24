The 5 essential steps you need to take in order to plan your next career move

Photo: Getty Images

More than two-thirds of the Australian workforce will look to change jobs this year, according to jobs website SEEK, but only a quarter will actually make the switch.

There are a range of reasons why people want change, but then don’t act, from feeling undervalued in their current role to a fear of rejection, unease about the process and concerns that their boss might discover what they’re up to.

Kate James from SEEK told Business Insider that our fears can hold us back from developing the self-confidence needed to drive change.

“Change is inevitable; it’s going to happen across our lifetime and careers. We can sit back, bury our heads in the sand and let change happen around us, or we can take control,” James says.

With this in mind, James created this exclusive five-step guide to help Australia’s largely restless workforce take charge of their career plans.

1. Start with you

Understand what a fulfilling life and career looks like – for you. This requires you to disassociate with expectations that society might put on you, or that you’ve put on yourself. Write a list of things you think will make you happy and fulfilled in the short-term and long-term. What do you enjoy doing? What is your proudest achievement?

2. Plan your next move

Once you’ve established what fulfilment in your life and career looks like, it’s time to take actions to help steer you onto this course.

When it comes to re-directing your career, you want to thoroughly research how to get to where you want to go, based on where you are now and the skills and experience you have under your belt. Educate yourself by researching online, reading articles and speaking to people who already have the job or career you want.

They can help guide you to the actions required to move in the right direction. They’ll also provide guidance on the transferable skills and experience you’ve got to your advantage as you begin a new journey.

SEEK Learning could be a good place to start. Courses available online can offer the training required to venture into a new career, or up-skilling to move your current career further in the right direction. You can speak with a learning consultant for free about a job you are interested in and they will guide you through the courses are available within that field. Volunteering is another way to gain practical experience, and is a great networking tool.

3. Take back control – confidence is key

Feel empowered to take your career into your own hands.

Change is a challenge for almost everyone. It’s normal to feel fearful, overwhelmed, uncertain and even hopeless at times. However, SEEK found 88 per cent of people who have changed careers said it was a positive move and don’t regret their decision.

Start to imagine yourself as someone who walks with confidence, who speaks articulately and who is comfortable engaging in conversation. Looking the part is a good start to improving self-confidence, so dress for the job you want.

4. Make it happen

To give yourself the best chance at succeeding today, tick the below off your list:

Update your CV – Don’t discredit your previous experience. It you are moving from a role in marketing to project management for example, highlight on your resume the skills that can be transferred. Include aspects like communication, problem solving, leadership, and organisation skills.

Network – Sign up to free seminars and events within your chosen industry so you can build a network of relevant contacts. Sit down with old colleagues, family and friends and speak to them about your goals. The more you reach out the more likely you are to come across someone in a similar position who can offer advice and steer you in the right direction.

Online Profile – The first thing your potential new employer is going to do is Google you, so think about your online footprint. Create or update your SEEK Profile to tell employers about your skills, experience and what you’re looking for in your next role. The right employers can view your profile, see your skills at a glance and get in touch with jobs suited to your experience. Consider your social media presence. Does your digital social media profile paint the right picture of your professional image?

5. Stay on track

Many people want to activate change in their careers but get side tracked along the way. Re-assessing your situation every few weeks can be a great way to remain focussed on reaching your goals.

Write down what you have achieved over the past few weeks and what you are aiming to do in the coming weeks. Post these notes around your house to remind yourself that this is your goal and you are the one who has to make it happen.

You’ll spend 13 years of your life at work.

