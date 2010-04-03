The 5 Cars At The New York International Auto Show You'll Drool Over

The International Auto Show in New York officially begins this Saturday.



If you’re willing to shell out the $14 for admission, you’ll get to explore a never-ending sea of cars. The drawback? It will be PACKED. Which is why we went to the show ourselves to bring you some awesome videos of the best cars.

When you enter the main showroom, you’ll be greeted by family-oriented car manufacturers – namely Toyota and Honda. If these brands make you yawn, no worries as you can turn in any direction to find other exciting rides.

You’ll have to go through an entire interview process to own one of these supercars; a six-figure price range should not come as a surprise.

Watch the cars you’ll drool over right here >

BMW Alpina B7 – Price Tag: $122,000 + Voice of Kris Odwarka, Sales Director, Alpina Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet – Price Tag: $140,000 + Voice of Tim Cupp, Product Manager of Sports Cars, Porsche Cars North America Spyker C8 Aileron – Price Tag: $215,000 - $235,000 Voice of Carsten Preisz, VP Sales & Marketing, Spyker North America Bentley Mulsanne – Price Tag: $285,000 + Music: 'Red Stretch Limo' by Free Soundtrack Music Lexus LFA – Price Tag: $375,000 + Voice of Dylan Lane, Product Specialist, Lexus BONUS VIDEO: The Tesla Roadster Sport Is A Babe Magnet

