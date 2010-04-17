The 5 Brokers To Avoid When Buying Small Business Insurance

No thought went into anticipating what you may need next - like Errors & Omissions when you sign your first client contract (E&O is coverage that addresses claims that your product or service didn't work properly or caused some kind of harm to someone), Directors & Officers when you get your first round of financing (D&O is basically coverage that protects the management team and board from claims that they mismanaged the company), global coverage when you open a sales office in the UK, etc.

The insurer you are with -- let's call them Quicksand Mutual -- can't provide any of those coverages. So when they come up, which will be sooner than you think, there will be a mad scramble to find these policies with different insurers, costing you time and more money.

You end up with a disjointed, patchwork insurance program with multiple insurers and no economies of scale by having everything in one package. Since your buddy has no experience in your industry, he has no ability to provide services that may drive down your cost and reduce the likely hood of your having a claim.

Now you can get away with the buddy's insurance program for a while -- but if you have a claim, or need advice on a contract or industry specific issue you will find out the hard way that he was not the right broker for you.