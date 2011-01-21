The 5 Biggest Apple iOS Annoyances And How To Fix Them

Some notifications require a popup, but most do not. We have popup blockers in our web browsers for good reason--popups are really annoying. iOS sorely needs a better notification system, but there are a few fixes you can try in order to make due until Apple gets around to implementing one (if they ever do).

For those of you who have no interest in jailbreaking, you can't get rid of the popup notifications. What you can do, however, is minimize how often they bother you and, in some cases, when they show up at all. To get started, go into Settings and tap the Notifications section (it's the third from the top in iOS 4). This will let you globally disable notifications (as well as sounds and badges) for third party apps, or just set the notifications for each app individually. Back on the Settings main page, go into the Messages section and turn off Repeat Alert. This will disable the repeat notifications you receive when you ignore a text message. (As a side note, in iOS 4.3 you'll be able to set the number of times a message repeats, but currently you're restricted to the default: one primary notification and two followups.)

If you want to take it a bit further, you're going to need to jailbreak. An open-source project called StatusNotifier (you can find the binary in Cydia) is a free jailbreak upgrade that puts your notifications in the status bar, letting you can swipe to access them rather than being interrupted by a popup. Basically, if you're jailbroken, the problem is solved.