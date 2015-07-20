5 truffle-infused foods everyone should have in their pantry

Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Truffled pesto sauce is an excellent stand-in for pizza sauce.

As we made our way down the aisles of this year’s dizzyingFancy Food Show, we noticed (and tasted) a lot of truffle-infused products.

While these infused creations don’t hold a candle to the real flavour of a freshly shaved black or white truffle, they’re still delicious and luxurious for a weeknight meal or midday snack.

Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best truffle-infused foods you can buy, from a spicy mustard to an incredible pizza topping.

1. The Truffelist Honey The Truffelist's honey is the epitome of sweet and savoury. Made with raw wildflower honey from Finger Lakes, New York, truffle essence, and two per cent black truffles, it has a sweet start and an earthy finish. We tried it drizzled over a fresh piece of bread and immediately wanted more. 2. Urbani Truffles Sauces For the Fancy Food Show,

Urbani Truffles teamed with Alba's Pizza to serve four truffle sauced slices. The Cinque Terra (above) combines Urbani's pesto and truffles sauce with grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and stracchino cheese for a mouthful of flavour. It would be just as delicious smeared on a baguette or tossed with hot pasta. 3. Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Oils If you follow Oprah, you might be familiar with Sabatino Tartufi -- its Truffle Oil Holiday Set made her 2014 'Favourite Things' list. We tasted the White Truffle Oil and were impressed by how much flavour is packed into a single drop. A delicate touch of this white truffle-infused olive oil goes a long way. And for those who love cheese, we recommend Sabatino's decadent Truffle Mac & Cheese made with black truffles. It's creamy, cheesy, and the perfect adult version of a childhood classic. 4. Wildly Delicious White Truffle Mustard Wildly Delicious' Truffle Mustard starts off spicy and builds to a bold truffle flavour, resulting in a sophisticated spread for sandwiches and beyond. As someone who doesn't generally like mustard, I wouldn't mind slathering this between two slices of bread. 5. Live Love Pop Truffle Salt Popcorn Truffle salted popcorn has become ubiquitous on bar bites menus at trendy restaurants. This light and airy truffle popcorn by Live Love Pop is great to keep around for when you have guests over, or if you just want to spruce up movie night.

