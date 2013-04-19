The 5 Best Track Days In The World

We watch motorsport on TV and after the chequered flag has fallen, we all want to mimic our heroes out there on the roads, but that’s neither safe nor legal. If only there was a place to indulge your inner-petrol head in complete safety and have fun doing it. Turns out there is, and it’s called a track day, where you bring your own car, push it to its limits around a track and then drive it home. These are the five best track days in the world.

Nürburgring — Germany

The Nürburgring is one of the world’s most famous and most gruelling tracks.

Renowned for its crazy length, tough corners and punishing surfaces, the Nürburgring is actually open all year round as a toll road. Bikes, tourists and ordinary road cars can clog up the Nürburgring on a normal day, making it a drag for a track enthusiast.

Thankfully, the Nürburgring holds private track days for road-legal and non-road legal vehicles without any traffic or speed restrictions, an open pit lane and even tuition available to get you that perfect lap.

The track is 170-turn, 25-kilometre speedfest famous for 24-hour races, F1 trials, fierce lap records and as a development centre for new consumer sports cars.

Watch the beastly Ferrari 599XX set a lap record on the track:

Daytona International Speedway — USA

At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking that the Daytona International Speedway is nothing but a boring oval. Sure, it’s an oval, but it’s designed for serious speedfreaks. The Daytona Speedway has been designed specifically with NASCAR in mind, so you know it’s the best place to tear into your accelerator pedal and push your machine to its limits.

It’s a 4-kilometre banking turn in its default configuration, but in a sports car configuration, it comes with 12 turns situated inside the oval so that you can mix serious speed with cornering fun.

Track days at the Daytona Speedway are rare, but when they happen, they’re some of the most fun you can have on four (or two) wheels.

Watch a tour of the Daytona Speedway here:

Virginia International Raceway — USA

The Virginia International Raceway is a great track. Full of fast straights and challenging bends, it’s one of the best places to let your automotive hair down. What’s interesting about the Virginia Raceway, however, is the amenities.

Attached to the track is a luxury resort where you can stay when you’re not throwing a supercar through the bends. Imagine waking up every morning, wandering out to your balcony with a cup of coffee and watching the morning practise session drivers belt their way around the track. Sounds like my kind of holiday.

Watch this Corvette Z06 make its way around the track:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway — USA

What better way to celebrate your time in the City of Sin than by flagrantly breaking speed restrictions in a controlled manner? That’s where you need the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Unlike other tracks that only have infrequent and expensive track days that require you to bring a car you already have in your possession — something that can be difficult while on the road — the Las Vegas Motor Speedway plays host to a private, exclusive, 2.4-kilometre section of track owned by Exotics Racing.

Exotics runs year-round, and lets you rent the world’s most incredible supercars to flog around the private course. Hear the scream of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi or Koenigsegg around the track as you indulge yourself in motoring paradise.

Check out the LVMS below:

Sydney Motorsport Park — Australia

If a motoring holiday isn’t really your thing, you can still indulge your motoring passions right here at home at the Sydney Motorsport Park.

Formerly known as Eastern Creek Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park is an adventureland for Australian drivers, with four separate track configurations for your automotive enjoyment.

Track days run fairly regularly at Sydney Motorsport Park, and you can either bring your own car or borrow one for a fee from whoever runs the relevant track day.

The tracks have just been renovated and the park itself has been given a facelift. It’s quite something to throw something at these excellent bends and straights.

Watch a Formula Ford take on the South Circuit:

