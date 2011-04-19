The 5 Best Websites To Help You Find A Job

Photo: via Lifehacker

Unemployment rates are improving, which means more and more people are actually finding work. Many of them have job-search sites to thank for landing their new gig.Here’s a look at the five most popular job search and networking sites.



We asked you earlier in the week which job sites were your favourite, and whether you preferred job sites that were clearing houses of available job opportunities or professional networking sites that offered you a chance to connect with an employer before applying to work at their company.

We’ve rounded up all of your votes, and here are your top picks for finding a new job or career.

This post originally appeared on Lifehacker.

Indeed gets over a billion new job searches every month, and many people refer to it as the Google of job searching. The site allows you to post your resume, search jobs in your area, apply to thousands of opportunities from multiple job listing sites, newspapers, corporate websites, and job boards. It has one of the largest job listing databases on the web, and does a great job of filtering out duplicates and removing spam. Craigslist is a tried and true job-hunting solution Craigslist isn't just good for finding an apartment or selling your old gear. According to a number of you, Craigslist is also great for making real personal connections with people who are hiring for positions in your area. Your mileage may vary based on locale, but it's more likely that when you respond to the job listing you'll actually strike up a conversation with the hiring manager instead of a recruiting firm. If you do apply for a job on the site, you might want to follow these tips for applying for a job on Craigslist. Dice is an amazing resource for finding tech jobs Dice is one of the most popular job search sites for technology careers on the Web. If you're looking for a job in tech, entry or senior level, initiate or experienced, Dice is one site that should be part of your job search. The site has thousands of tech jobs listed from some of the country's biggest companies like Hewlett Packard, Google, and Microsoft. If you're not looking for a career in technology however, there's likely not much at Dice for you. Monster has a massive database, but it's hard to get noticed Monster is a job site that often elicits about equal parts love and hate. Many of you expressed love for Monster's massive database, but hate for the sheer amount of spam posted and how difficult it is to actually get your resume in front of someone instead of casting your net wide and applying to everything available. The site features millions of job postings, hosts the resumes of millions more, and has mobile apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Android. LinkedIn is the best network for leveraging current connections LinkedIn is a social network designed to help professionals build a network of coworkers and associates. Recently, LinkedIn has added features like status updates and corporate profiles. While it does have job listings, its focus isn't on using them to get hired. Instead, potential employees are encouraged to connect with the company, leverage their own professional connections, and connect with other people in their field or at the company they want to work before sending in an application. With a new job comes new taxes... Here are the apps you need to file your taxes online >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.