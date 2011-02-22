The 5 Best Rewards Credit Cards

The right rewards credit card offers great perks and bonuses for spending the money you were already going to spend anyway. Here’s a look at five of the best rewards cards out there.



Earlier this week we asked you to share which rewards credit card was the best, and we’ve rounded up the five most popular answers here.

Since each rewards credit card program has different purchasing criteria and benefits, it pays to compare and evaluate them against your household spending.

Also, as mentioned previously, rewards credit cards benefit you the most if you use the credit wisely — by paying off the balance each month. You don’t want to end up spending more on fees or interest charges than benefiting from the rewards.

None of the five cards below charge an annual fee (the Costco Amex requires a paid Costco membership, however). It’s also interesting to note that the cards most voted for all offer rewards as a per cent cash back (rather than miles) and don’t limit the amount of cash back you can earn.

This post originally appeared on Lifehacker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.