The 5 Best Quotes From Michael Jordan's NBA 2k14 Interview

Michael Jordan has been doing a lot of promotion for the new video game NBA 2k14. Out today is an extensive interview with the former NBA star.

Jordan talks about his career, compares the NBA now to the NBA he played in, and asks what twerking is.

Here are the best five quotes from the uncensored interview of Michael Jordan in NBA 2k14.

On physical play in the NBA…

MJ – “Physically it was a much more physical game than what it is today, you couldn’t walk across the lane without getting checked…you always had to pay a price. Those kinds of things these kids don’t even have a clue on how we had to grow up and how we had to play”.

Influences…

MJ – “The people that influenced my basketball skills when I was growing up as I was watching the NBA…Walter Davis, Dr. J (Julius Irving), David Thompson”

On trash talking…

MJ – “I only talked trash to people that I knew, my friends Patrick Ewing, Bird, Magic those type of guys but I never talked trash to people I didn’t know…and if they (other people) did, my game would always do the talking I’d never say anything”

On OJ Mayo…

MJ – “In front of my camp he starts this thing about you can’t guard me, you can’t do this…then finally I’m like look dude you may be the best player in high school but I’m the best player in the world. From that point on it was a lesson…if you could ever ask him that, ask him about that thing that happened in my camp. I don’t consider that trash I consider that a fact”.

On playing the best of the best in one-on-one…

MJ – “Start off with Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant in his prime, Lebron in his prime, D-Wade in his prime, Melo that’s a good start. I don’t think I’d lose other than Kobe Bryant because he steals all my moves”.

On twerking…

MJ – “I’m not a twitterer, I’m not a twerker, I’m not a facebooker, I’m not nothing, I’m old school. What is twerking by the way?”

