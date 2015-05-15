The 5 best places in Sydney for Sunday brunch

Trout and poached eggs at Drangoncello.

Roberta Muir runs the Sydney Seafood School at the Sydney Fish Market

She recently launched a new website Food Wine Travel, where she shares her favourite food, wine and travel discoveries and sends out a weekly email – and you can sign up here – of her top 5 favourite things.

We asked Muir if she’d share her top 5 places for Sunday brunch in Sydney. Here they are.

Woollahra

It pays to arrive early for Mike Eggert and Jemma Whiteman’s legendary Sunday brunch. Fregola, creamed corn and poached egg is creamy, corny goodness, while bacon, maple and pumpkin tart is a touch more decadent. Then there’s delicate egg white omelette studded with chunks of just-cooked prawn with slivers of green onion and chilli, not to mention the freshly baked goodies on the counter. You try and choose!

Surry Hills

Roy McVeigh likes to have fun with his food at this narrow little restaurant-bar tucked among the Indian eateries on east Cleveland Street – witness cornflake milk ice cream in a white chocolate sandwich. Deliciously comforting smoked trout latkes with 62°C egg and mock caviar is more substantial, as is pork boudin with poached egg and apple brioche. Sunday brunch trade is a bit erratic down this end of Cleveland Street, so if you like the sound of this one … ‘use it or lose it’.

Surry Hills

Surry Hills obviously sleeps a lot later than Woollahra, as Hamish Ingham kicks off Sunday brunch at a very civilised 11am. For me, it’s all about the congee with mustard greens, XO sauce, crisp shallots and crunchy, salty fried bread sticks. Mind you, the Japanese okonomiyaki pancake with crisp bacon and saltbush is pretty good too, especially with a carafe of shochu sangria on the side (it’s almost midday after all).

Balmain

Somer Sivrioglu took the breakfast houses of Van in eastern Turkey as inspiration for his weekend brunch (Saturdays too), which sees over 30 dishes served for the whole table to share, including spicy sujuk sausages, boreks, baked eggs, freshly-baked pide, Turkish cheeses and jams. Housemade lemonade with pomegranate awakens the taste buds … unless you prefer a raki of course.

Potts Point

From 8am Saturday and Sunday you can enjoy a big block of Brent Savage’s charcoal-black liquorice bread with fresh cultured butter at this cosy nook underneath the iconic Yellow House building. Or dive into something more substantial like baked eggs with cauliflower, silverbeet and crème fraiche; depending on how you feel there’s freshly pressed fruit and vegetable juice combinations or the breakfast martini with marmalade and apple brandy.

