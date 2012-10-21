The 5 Best Late Night Dining Spots In Los Angeles

Photo: Flickr/arnold | inuyaki

Los Angeles is a late-night city, known for its clubs and bars that hop well into the night.But what are club goers to do when its 2am and they’re hankering for a snack? Hit up one of L.A.’s awesome late night eateries, that’s what.



The editors at Zagat put together a list of the 5 best spots for late-night dining in L.A.

The choices are all over the city and range from restaurants that serve inventive small plates to a fast food favourite to a very creative pizzeria.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.