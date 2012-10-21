The 5 Best Late Night Dining Spots In Los Angeles

Jennifer Polland
Pizzeria Mozza, L.A., pizza

Photo: Flickr/arnold | inuyaki

Los Angeles is a late-night city, known for its clubs and bars that hop well into the night.But what are club goers to do when its 2am and they’re hankering for a snack? Hit up one of L.A.’s awesome late night eateries, that’s what.

The editors at Zagat put together a list of the 5 best spots for late-night dining in L.A.

The choices are all over the city and range from restaurants that serve inventive small plates to a fast food favourite to a very creative pizzeria.

#5 Lazy Ox Canteen

241 S. San Pedro St.

L.A.'s Little Tokyo harbors this hip little spot which features a changing menu of awesome small plates, like braised short ribs, roasted Japanese eggplant, and asparagus with chorizo and manchego.

#4 In-N-Out Burger

Multiple locations

The term 'animal style' immediately conjures up images of In-N-Out Burger's delicious hamburgers doused in their house sauce. This West Coast fast food favourite is always bustling--even late into the night.

#3 Tasting Kitchen

1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Tasting Kitchen is a cool, upscale restaurant in Venice that serves creative Mediterranean dishes and inventive cocktails. It can be difficult to get into, but it's open late and always packed.

#2 Gjelina

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Hipsters and creative types love this new American restaurant in Venice, where you can get great pizzas, small plates and wine until midnight.

#1 Pizzeria Mozza

641 N. Highland Ave.

Pizzeria Mozza serves creative pizzas topped with items like goat cheese, leeks, scallions, garlic & bacon or Ipswich clams, garlic, oregano, pecorino & parmigiano until midnight--perfect to satisfy a late-night craving.

You've seen restaurants in L.A., but what about New York?

Here are the 8 Best NEW restaurants in New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.