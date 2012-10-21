The 5 Best Late Night Dining Spots In Los Angeles

Photo: Flickr/arnold | inuyaki
Los Angeles is a late-night city, known for its clubs and bars that hop well into the night.But what are club goers to do when its 2am and they’re hankering for a snack? Hit up one of L.A.’s awesome late night eateries, that’s what.
The editors at Zagat put together a list of the 5 best spots for late-night dining in L.A.
The choices are all over the city and range from restaurants that serve inventive small plates to a fast food favourite to a very creative pizzeria.
L.A.'s Little Tokyo harbors this hip little spot which features a changing menu of awesome small plates, like braised short ribs, roasted Japanese eggplant, and asparagus with chorizo and manchego.
The term 'animal style' immediately conjures up images of In-N-Out Burger's delicious hamburgers doused in their house sauce. This West Coast fast food favourite is always bustling--even late into the night.
Tasting Kitchen is a cool, upscale restaurant in Venice that serves creative Mediterranean dishes and inventive cocktails. It can be difficult to get into, but it's open late and always packed.
Hipsters and creative types love this new American restaurant in Venice, where you can get great pizzas, small plates and wine until midnight.
Pizzeria Mozza serves creative pizzas topped with items like goat cheese, leeks, scallions, garlic & bacon or Ipswich clams, garlic, oregano, pecorino & parmigiano until midnight--perfect to satisfy a late-night craving.
