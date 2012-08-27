Photo: Flickr/Charles Haynes
San Francisco and the Bay Area have a thriving Asian population, which means fantastic Asian food and a diverse array of authentic and delicious Chinese restaurants.With so many wonderful options, it’s difficult to determine which restaurants are the best. That’s where Zagat comes in.
The editors at Zagat recently came out with their choices for the 5 Best Chinese Restaurants in the Bay Area, based on the 2012 San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants guide.
The choices range from elegant restaurants to dim sum palaces to gritty hole-in-the-walls with phenomenal food.
Unlike the rows of gritty Chinese restaurants in San Francisco, Tommy Toy's Cuisine is an elegant affair, with a ritzy yet quiet dining room.
Attentive serves bring diners Chinese dishes mixed with some French influences.
People come to this boisterous Inner Sunset restaurant for the spicy, savory and sweet dry fried chicken wings alone--some say that they're 'legendary.'
There are also amazing dumplings, hand-pulled noodles and other Korean and Chinese dishes.
It's worth the trek to this bi-level Outer Richmond spot for the incredible dim sum, where carts filled with tasty dumplings and other Chinese bites flow endlessly.
Be prepared for a long line and disorganized service to go with that amazing dim sum.
This bright and busy Cantonese restaurant in Chinatown is famous for its salt-and-pepper crab, but the rest of the menu is pretty addictive too.
It can be busy, crowded and expensive, yet locals keep coming back for more.
This SoMa banquet hall is hands-down the best place for dim sum in the Bay area.
There's an endless parade of people pushing carts filled to the brim with delicious Chinese nibbles, like stuffed crab claws, egg custard tarts, Peking duck and over 60 varieties of dumplings.
