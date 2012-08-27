Photo: Flickr/Charles Haynes

San Francisco and the Bay Area have a thriving Asian population, which means fantastic Asian food and a diverse array of authentic and delicious Chinese restaurants.With so many wonderful options, it’s difficult to determine which restaurants are the best. That’s where Zagat comes in.



The editors at Zagat recently came out with their choices for the 5 Best Chinese Restaurants in the Bay Area, based on the 2012 San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants guide.

The choices range from elegant restaurants to dim sum palaces to gritty hole-in-the-walls with phenomenal food.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.