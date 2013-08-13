The 5 Best Bottles Of Gin In The World

If it’s summer, it’s gin and tonic time.

So last month’s International Wine and Spirit Competition did us all a favour by ranking out the best bottles of liquid juniper in the world.

Two bottles achieved a “Gold Outstanding” ranking, setting the industry standard for excellence. Three other distilleries took home a “Gold.”

While prices may vary depending on location, these gins — ranging from $US12 to $US91 —

won’t hurt your checkbook.

Here are the winners (and the judges’ colourful descriptions):

Gold Outstanding:

Adnams Copper House Distilled Gin

“A creamy, sweetly-spiced satisfying gin that is inviting and engaging. It’s ample, bold and complex with well-balanced notes of cardamom, nutmeg and bark. A beautifully crafted example.” Price: $US40

No. 3 London Dry Gin

“Ripe and youthful, this is a juicy expression of juniper with florality. The gin develops beautifully from the nose as it transitions to a complex palate and a long finish.” Price: $US45

Gold:

Beefeater Burrough’s Reserve

“An aromatic, balanced and complex gin is complemented by judicious notes of oak, bringing sweet vanilla overtones. Extremely well-integrated with lovely attractive aromatics parading on the finish.” Price: $US91

Gibson’s London Dry Gin

“Extremely well-balanced, complex and impressively full at this strength. Juicy citrus, luscious texture and a ripe style combine in a gin that punches above its weight.” Price: $US12

Master of Malt Bathtub Gin

“Delicate aromas of juniper and spice, with a touch of glycerine sweetness, lead the way to a classy palate, with an impressively gentle delivery for its strength, and a lingering finish that only emphasis the underlying quality of the base spirit.” Price: $US50

