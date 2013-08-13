The 5 Best Bottles Of Gin In The World

If it’s summer, it’s gin and tonic time.
So last month’s International Wine and Spirit Competition did us all a favour by ranking out the best bottles of liquid juniper in the world.
Two bottles achieved a “Gold Outstanding” ranking, setting the industry standard for excellence. Three other distilleries took home a “Gold.”
While prices may vary depending on location, these gins — ranging from $US12 to $US91 —
won’t hurt your checkbook.
Here are the winners (and the judges’ colourful descriptions):
Gold Outstanding:
Adnams Copper House Distilled Gin
“A creamy, sweetly-spiced satisfying gin that is inviting and engaging. It’s ample, bold and complex with well-balanced notes of cardamom, nutmeg and bark. A beautifully crafted example.”
Price: $US40
No. 3 London Dry Gin
“Ripe and youthful, this is a juicy expression of juniper with florality. The gin develops beautifully from the nose as it transitions to a complex palate and a long finish.”
Price: $US45
Gold:
Beefeater Burrough’s Reserve
“An aromatic, balanced and complex gin is complemented by judicious notes of oak, bringing sweet vanilla overtones. Extremely well-integrated with lovely attractive aromatics parading on the finish.”
Price: $US91
Gibson’s London Dry Gin
“Extremely well-balanced, complex and impressively full at this strength. Juicy citrus, luscious texture and a ripe style combine in a gin that punches above its weight.”
Price: $US12
Master of Malt Bathtub Gin
“Delicate aromas of juniper and spice, with a touch of glycerine sweetness, lead the way to a classy palate, with an impressively gentle delivery for its strength, and a lingering finish that only emphasis the underlying quality of the base spirit.”
Price: $US50
