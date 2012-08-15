The 5 Best Bars In Barcelona

La Terrrazza, an absolutely stunning outdoor club housed in a Spanish hillside castle.

Barcelona is a partygoer’s paradise, with more travellers seeing the Spanish sunrise than the sunset (we need our pre-party evening siesta), and is an absolute can’t-miss destination for any visitor serious about their nightlife.With beach cerveserias, concerts, countless tapas bars, rowdy pubs, and clubs packed till 6am, there’s something going on day and night.



We at Party Earth advise that you reserve Barcelona’s history and colourful architecture from about noon to three – or better yet plan your drinking destinations so that you can see things along the way.

You could spend a lifetime discovering the bars and clubs in Barcelona, but we want to show you a tiny taste of the immense diversity of fun that the city offers. So below are a few of our favourite venues in Catalonia that will keep you happy all night long. And take solace in knowing you won’t be the first to stumble off the subway at dawn to see La Sagrada Familia.

This story was originally published by Party Earth.

Dry Martini Bar Start the night off with class at the Dry Martini Bar, which serves up what could possibly be the best martinis in the country. Framed art deco paintings, leather sofas, and a glossy wood finish give off a ritzy 1920's décor, complemented by bartenders in white tuxedos who specialize in the art of mixing vermouths, bitters, and dashes. It's the perfect place to join in on a conversation with the sophisticated clientele, sip your handcrafted chef-d'oeuvre, and get the properness out of your system before a wild night out. Jamboree Located just off the bustling nightlife strip of La Rambla, Jamboree is a popular music venue that transforms into a late-night club after the live bands leave the stage. Having hosted some of the century's most legendary players, the brick cellar of Jamboree holds a spot in jazz history, and provides patrons with intimate jazz shows with big name artists that are usually hard to find. After the music ends, the cellar combines with its upstairs sister establishment, Tarantos, and becomes one of the city's busiest clubs for tourists and locals looking to dance for little to no cover. Head to Jamboree for an authentic music experience and stay for the dancing where you are free to climb the stage for your own performance -- ideally a duet. La Champaneria (Can Paixano) After you're finished tanning on the beach and have gotten your afternoon siesta in, it's time for some mouthwatering tapas and authentic champagne at La Champaneria (Can Paixano), one of the best tapas bars in Barcelona. To find the place, just head to Port Olympic and look for the masses of people spilling out onto the sidewalk from the open wood door. With cheap Spanish champagnes and delicious tapas, the narrow space is packed to the brim on almost any night, but the fight to the front of the bar can be half the fun. Once you elbow your way there, order a bottle of bubbly and make friends with the half-dozen people butting up against you. La Terrrazza Summer days in Barcelona can be unbearably hot. Summer nights in Barcelona clubs can be unbearably hot too, but the one place to escape the heat is with a cool night at La Terrrazza (that's right, three r's, so roll that tongue), an absolutely stunning outdoor club housed in a Spanish hillside castle. Located in Poble Espanyol, an artificial pueblo built in the 20s to exhibit the various architectures in Spain, through the village's winding cobblestone streets is a spectacularly constructed mansion, with a sprawling dance floor taking over its central plaza. Dance with the trendy clientele or take some shots from the mezzanines while observing the fun. Big name DJs blast house and pop music for a wild crowd that keeps partying under the stars until dawn, and you can leave just in time for an unforgettable view of the sun coming up over the city. Sala BeCool Those who couldn't care less about the glamour of high-end lounges or the pop music of popular clubs will find their answer at Sala BeCool, a no-frills music venue that brings the progressive music scene to Barcelona. Trendy young hipsters flock to the nightclub for a musical journey of electronic music, with the entire space between the bar and the DJ booth being dedicated to an open dance floor. The unpretentious atmosphere and killer sounds are ideal for music lovers who want to have a night of crazed and decadent dancing. It's open till six in the morning, but don't worry, La Sagrada Familia is only three subway stops away. Want more awesome bars to visit next time you're passing through Europe? Check out the best cocktail bars in Paris >

