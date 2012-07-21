The 5 Best And 5 Worst 'As Seen On TV' Products

Photo: Youtube
Once upon a time, items adorned with the “As Seen on TV” label meant the products weren’t very good.Sure, some of these over-advertised items are still junky, but as we’ve learned through trial and error (but without CODs), a handful of these As Seen on TV products are pretty useful.
$14.99 with free shipping, a low by $1
This heavy duty grill brush has a water chamber that makes cleaning even a well-used grill a piece of cake. Just preheat the grill, fill the brush with water, scrub a bit, rinse the grates, and your BBQ is clean and sterilized.
$15 with free shipping, a low by $5
This handy aerosol fire extinguisher is inexpensive, doesn't take up much space, and actually works. It can penetrate a fire six times faster than water, and cools heated surfaces more quickly than water alone.
$14.99 with free shipping, a low by $3
This silicone baking set makes it easy to make an oversized and fun cake -- it's really just too big to be a cupcake. The best part? Decorating it.
$9.99 with $5.49 s&h, a low by $2
The YoshiBlade is a ceramic knife that really outperforms many of its metallic brethren. Just remember, though, it's a slicing knife not a chopper. And if you want to know more about knives for outdoor uses, see our guide to picking the right knife.
From $13.99 with free shipping, a low by at least $23
This pet de-shedding tool isn't cheap, but we know a number of pet owners who swear by it. It's a tried and true tool of the grooming trade. Models for cats start at $36.99 to $42.99; FURminator models for dogs are priced from $13.99.
$0.01 with $4.59 s&h, a low by $5
There is little that's more irritating than a barking dog. This electronic device claims to stop the pooches from howling, but it doesn't deliver.
$6.99 with free shipping, a low by $3
This is interesting idea, as the bowl is supposed to keep little ones from spilling their food as they toddle around. But forget about avoiding a mess if you've got one of those high-energy kids.
$4.99 with $5.49 s&h, a low by $1
This device is supposed to offer continuous stirring of your soup, gravy, or whatever while you're busy elsewhere. Stick with a proper wooden spoon.
From $14.99 with $7.95 s&h
OK, it's creepier than a Snuggie. It's a blanket with holes that you put over your head and face so that you can nap in public. Get a room, maybe?
$3.90 with free shipping, a low by $2
For many folks this is too little too late. Most cell phones have clear enough speaker phone abilities, and Bluetooth has become the industry standard for hands-free communication while driving.
