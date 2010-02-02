The 49 Best Ways To Find A Job In Today's Horrible Economy

Let’s face the facts. The modern job hunt doesn’t make a lot of sense.



If you’re a waiter or bartender, you can find a new job on Craigslist this weekend. But if you’re a professional, the rule of thumb is six to eight months. In other words, the more experienced, talented and educated you are, the longer the job hunt has you sitting on the sidelines, biding your time.

I don’t know who designed the system that way, but there it is.

Luckily, TheLadders’ Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Rothenberg, has been busy over the past year or two putting together knowledgeable advice packages with excellent advice on finding your next great job. I’ve included links to all 49 of them below.

You’ll find great insights on age discrimination, handling the Web and social networks, what happens to your resume when you click “send”, negotiating your offer, handling a declining industry and much, much more.

So, while I don’t expect you to read all 49 of them (that would be more than 300 pages!), let me make a recommendation:

Pick the five that are most relevant to you, print them out, and read just one each day this week. You can do it on the treadmill, the train or as you’re flying around this big old country of ours. It won’t take much time, but it’s a great way to get smarter about your job hunt…

Our 49 best advice packages (click on the link to download)

Is It Your Age or Your Salary? Job-Search Basics How to Work with Executive Recruiters Clean Up Your Web Trail Resume, Meet Technology; Making Your Resume Format Machine-Friendly To Tell the Truth: Resume Rules Your Job Application’s Journey Beating Interview Stage Fright Interviewing Anywhere, Any Time When Background Checks Make for Tough Interview Questions ‘How Old Are You?’: Readers Tell Job Interview Tales Leveraging Offer for a Raise Psychology of the Job Search Resume Insecurity Two Layoffs, One Family: When A Household is Out of Work After the Meltdown: Is Your Network a Trap? Change Your Industry; Change Your Luck Can You Facebook Your Way to a New Job? Lose the ‘Frump Factor,’ Win the Job Dress to Network – Every Encounter Counts Keeping Cool on the Job Hunt Why Men Have Stronger Networks Than Women Taxes and Unemployment Checklist Credit Checklist Personality Tests on the Job Search How Verbs Make Your Resume Sizzle Green-Collar Jobs: Myth or Reality? Is Your Industry in Decline? Make a Move or Make it Work Job Fairs Reach the Senior Ranks An ageing Workforce: New Opportunities for Older Execs Your Job Search and Your Family: Striking a Balance Apply-Interview-Negotiate. Repeat. Getting the Job When You’re Overqualified Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube: Which Tools to Use An Image Makeover – A New Shot at Success Volunteering Opportunities Pay Off Finding a Job in a New City Tuning Your Resume to the Right Keywords Getting Your Cover Letter Noticed Ask to Succeed Self-Employed to Employed No Rest Between Jobs Military Transition Hired by the Holidays Employers Tune Up Sales Force, Tap Growing Talent Pool Job One for Marketers: Market Yourself Tracking Finance Jobs in a Bear Market Tech Down, Not Out Operations Jobs Pick Up Steam

Marc Cenedella is the CEO of TheLadders.

