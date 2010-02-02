The 49 Best Ways To Find A Job In Today's Horrible Economy

Marc Cenedella
Needle In Haystack

Let’s face the facts. The modern job hunt doesn’t make a lot of sense.

If you’re a waiter or bartender, you can find a new job on Craigslist this weekend. But if you’re a professional, the rule of thumb is six to eight months. In other words, the more experienced, talented and educated you are, the longer the job hunt has you sitting on the sidelines, biding your time.

I don’t know who designed the system that way, but there it is.

Luckily, TheLadders’ Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Rothenberg, has been busy over the past year or two putting together knowledgeable advice packages with excellent advice on finding your next great job. I’ve included links to all 49 of them below.

You’ll find great insights on age discrimination, handling the Web and social networks, what happens to your resume when you click “send”, negotiating your offer, handling a declining industry and much, much more.

So, while I don’t expect you to read all 49 of them (that would be more than 300 pages!), let me make a recommendation:

Pick the five that are most relevant to you, print them out, and read just one each day this week. You can do it on the treadmill, the train or as you’re flying around this big old country of ours. It won’t take much time, but it’s a great way to get smarter about your job hunt…

Our 49 best advice packages (click on the link to download)

  1. Is It Your Age or Your Salary?
  2. Job-Search Basics
  3. How to Work with Executive Recruiters
  4. Clean Up Your Web Trail
  5. Resume, Meet Technology; Making Your Resume Format Machine-Friendly
  6. To Tell the Truth: Resume Rules
  7. Your Job Application’s Journey
  8. Beating Interview Stage Fright
  9. Interviewing Anywhere, Any Time
  10. When Background Checks Make for Tough Interview Questions
  11. ‘How Old Are You?’: Readers Tell Job Interview Tales
  12. Leveraging Offer for a Raise
  13. Psychology of the Job Search
  14. Resume Insecurity
  15. Two Layoffs, One Family: When A Household is Out of Work
  16. After the Meltdown: Is Your Network a Trap?
  17. Change Your Industry; Change Your Luck
  18. Can You Facebook Your Way to a New Job?
  19. Lose the ‘Frump Factor,’ Win the Job
  20. Dress to Network – Every Encounter Counts
  21. Keeping Cool on the Job Hunt
  22. Why Men Have Stronger Networks Than Women
  23. Taxes and Unemployment Checklist
  24. Credit Checklist
  25. Personality Tests on the Job Search
  26. How Verbs Make Your Resume Sizzle
  27. Green-Collar Jobs: Myth or Reality?
  28. Is Your Industry in Decline? Make a Move or Make it Work
  29. Job Fairs Reach the Senior Ranks
  30. An ageing Workforce: New Opportunities for Older Execs
  31. Your Job Search and Your Family: Striking a Balance
  32. Apply-Interview-Negotiate. Repeat.
  33. Getting the Job When You’re Overqualified
  34. Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube: Which Tools to Use
  35. An Image Makeover – A New Shot at Success
  36. Volunteering Opportunities Pay Off
  37. Finding a Job in a New City
  38. Tuning Your Resume to the Right Keywords
  39. Getting Your Cover Letter Noticed
  40. Ask to Succeed
  41. Self-Employed to Employed
  42. No Rest Between Jobs
  43. Military Transition
  44. Hired by the Holidays
  45. Employers Tune Up Sales Force, Tap Growing Talent Pool
  46. Job One for Marketers: Market Yourself
  47. Tracking Finance Jobs in a Bear Market
  48. Tech Down, Not Out
  49. Operations Jobs Pick Up Steam

Marc Cenedella is the CEO of TheLadders.  This post originally appeared on his blog >

