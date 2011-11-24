The $4700 Mince Pie sprinkled with Ambergris Sugar

With Thanksgiving upon us, we decided to look up a reason to be thankful in the true Rich Times style. All of us at the office unanimously decided, that we could be truly thankful if any one of us (heck, even if the all of us) could afford to buy this $4700 mince pie (3000 pounds) without pinching pennies.



Designed by Andrew Stellitano, the mince pie is not just all meat. It contains platinum leaf (apparently gold leaf is no longer good enough) as well as a solid platinum coin in addition to holy water from Lourdes to bind the pastry, vanilla beans and cinnamon from eastern spice markets and highly prized ambergris sugar derived from sperm whale secretions.The platinum coin is a replacement of the traditional silver coin that is used as per British tradition in a Christmas cake or pudding.

Try explaining all that to your guests on Thanksgiving and they might just have a nap before the tasting. However, given that the World Records Academy has in fact accepted this to be as the most expensive mince pie ever makes us feel that it is a feat worthy of mention. It took the designer about 10 days to design the cake.

The pastry was brushed with Eggnog and gilded with platinum leaf – a technique favoured by the Victorians – before being dusted with Ambergris sugar, which comes from a secretion from sperm whale. The pie is to be on display for at least a month at the Marvellous Mince Pie Manufactory (Ilford, London). A lucky prize draw that shall take place on December 19 will allow shoppers at the Exchange Shopping Centre to take home the pie. Money that shall be raised by those who wish to take part in the contest is to be donated to the Chigwell Riding Trust charity, a riding centre for people with special needs.

The Rich Times

