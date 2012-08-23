The 45 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love The Most

Rob Wile
Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the  50 largest hedge funds. 

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock. 

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Icahn Enterprises is owned by 2 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 0.0%

Market cap: $3.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 93%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

TELUS Corp. is owned by 2 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 0.0%

Market cap: $1.96 billion

Shares outstanding: 18.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings is held by 4 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -1.0%

Market cap: $1.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 77.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

AutoNation is held by 5 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -1.1%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 39.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Netease Inc. is held by 8 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: -4.9%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 20.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

General Growth Properties is held by 8 funds

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: 2.8%

Market cap: $1.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 8.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Sears is held by 9 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -2.3%

Market cap: $2.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 20.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Canadian Pacific is held by 11 funds

Sector: Industrials

Quarterly market value performance: 6.3%

Market cap: $2 billion

Shares outstanding: 15.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Gap is held by 11 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 9.0%

Market cap: $1.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 12.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

IBM is held by 12 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 17.8%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 20.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Exxon is held by 12 funds

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: 5.7%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 0.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

BP is held by 12 funds

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: 138.5%

Market cap: $2.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Delphi Automotive is held by 12 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -11.6%

Market cap: $1.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 16.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Charter Communications is owned by 13 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 17.1%

Market cap: $2.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 37.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Procter & Gamble is held by 13 funds

Sector: Consumer staples

Quarterly market value performance: 183.2%

Market cap: $2.25 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Johnson & Johnson is held by 13 funds

Sector: Health care

Quarterly market value performance: 54.7%

Market cap: $1.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 0.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Anadarko is owned by 13 funds

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: -4.4%

Market cap: $1.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 4.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Motorola Solutions is held by 13 funds

Sector: Telecom

Quarterly market value performance: -5.2%

Market cap: $1.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 13.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Equinix is held by 14 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 16.3%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 22.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Beam Inc. is held by 14 funds

Sector: Consumer staples

Quarterly market value performance: 16.3%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 22.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

TripAdvisor Inc. is owned by 14 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 16.2%

Market cap: $1.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 22.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Philip Morris is owned by 14 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 36.4%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Crown Castle is owned by 14 funds

Sector: Telecom

Quarterly market value performance: -24.3%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Intel is held by 14 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 17.1%

Market cap: $1.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Mastercard is held by 14 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: -2.5%

Market cap: $1.67 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Monsanto is held by 15 funds

Sector: Materials

Quarterly market value performance: 2.0%

Market cap: $1.58 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Schlumberger is held by 15 funds

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: 52.3%

Market cap: $1.56 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Pfizer is owned by 15 funds

Sector: Health care

Quarterly market value performance: 3.0%

Market cap: $1.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

AIG is held by 15 funds

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: 67.3%

Market cap: $1.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

LyondellBasell Industries is held by 16 funds

Sector: Materials

Quarterly market value performance: -3.5%

Market cap: $7.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 32.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.8%

Cisco is owned by 16 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: -29.5%

Market cap: $1.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Wells Fargo is held by 17 funds

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: -13.8%

Market cap: $2 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Liberty Global is held by 17 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 13.0%

Market cap: $1.76 billion

Shares outstanding: 24.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

WellPoint is held by 17 funds

Sector: Health care

Quarterly market value performance: 34.0%

Market cap: $1.76 billion

Shares outstanding: 8.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

HP is held by 18 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 14.6%

Market cap: $1.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Visa is held by 17 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 21.5%

Market cap: $3.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 4.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

News Corp. is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 21.0%

Market cap: $3.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Amazon is held by 19 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 35.9%

Market cap: $1.95 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Microsoft is held by 19 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 2.4%

Market cap: $3 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase is held by 19 funds

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: -5.1%

Market cap: $2.1 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Oracle is held by 21 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 9.0%

Market cap: $2.7 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

QUALCOMM is held by 22 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: 5.5%

Market cap: $3 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%

priceline.com is held by 22 funds

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -3.5%

Market cap: $3.75 billion

Shares outstanding: 11.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Google is held by 28 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: -3.5%

Market cap: $7.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2%

Apple is held by 28 funds

Sector: IT

Quarterly market value performance: -3.2%

Market cap: $10.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 2.5%

