The 45 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love The Most

Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the 50 largest hedge funds.



They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock.

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Icahn Enterprises is owned by 2 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 0.0% Market cap: $3.7 billion Shares outstanding: 93% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9% Source: Factset TELUS Corp. is owned by 2 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 0.0% Market cap: $1.96 billion Shares outstanding: 18.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Nationstar Mortgage Holdings is held by 4 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -1.0% Market cap: $1.5 billion Shares outstanding: 77.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset AutoNation is held by 5 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -1.1% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 39.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Netease Inc. is held by 8 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: -4.9% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 20.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset General Growth Properties is held by 8 funds Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: 2.8% Market cap: $1.4 billion Shares outstanding: 8.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Sears is held by 9 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -2.3% Market cap: $2.6 billion Shares outstanding: 20.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Source: Factset Canadian Pacific is held by 11 funds Sector: Industrials Quarterly market value performance: 6.3% Market cap: $2 billion Shares outstanding: 15.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Gap is held by 11 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 9.0% Market cap: $1.6 billion Shares outstanding: 12.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset IBM is held by 12 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 17.8% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 20.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Exxon is held by 12 funds Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: 5.7% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 0.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset BP is held by 12 funds Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: 138.5% Market cap: $2.4 billion Shares outstanding: 1.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Source: Factset Delphi Automotive is held by 12 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -11.6% Market cap: $1.4 billion Shares outstanding: 16.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Charter Communications is owned by 13 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 17.1% Market cap: $2.7 billion Shares outstanding: 37.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Source: Factset Procter & Gamble is held by 13 funds Sector: Consumer staples Quarterly market value performance: 183.2% Market cap: $2.25 billion Shares outstanding: 1.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Johnson & Johnson is held by 13 funds Sector: Health care Quarterly market value performance: 54.7% Market cap: $1.4 billion Shares outstanding: 0.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Anadarko is owned by 13 funds Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: -4.4% Market cap: $1.4 billion Shares outstanding: 4.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Motorola Solutions is held by 13 funds Sector: Telecom Quarterly market value performance: -5.2% Market cap: $1.8 billion Shares outstanding: 13.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Equinix is held by 14 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 16.3% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 22.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Beam Inc. is held by 14 funds Sector: Consumer staples Quarterly market value performance: 16.3% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 22.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset TripAdvisor Inc. is owned by 14 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 16.2% Market cap: $1.2 billion Shares outstanding: 22.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Philip Morris is owned by 14 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 36.4% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 1.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Crown Castle is owned by 14 funds Sector: Telecom Quarterly market value performance: -24.3% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 9.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Intel is held by 14 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 17.1% Market cap: $1.5 billion Shares outstanding: 1.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Mastercard is held by 14 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: -2.5% Market cap: $1.67 billion Shares outstanding: 1.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Monsanto is held by 15 funds Sector: Materials Quarterly market value performance: 2.0% Market cap: $1.58 billion Shares outstanding: 3.6% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Schlumberger is held by 15 funds Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: 52.3% Market cap: $1.56 billion Shares outstanding: 1.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Pfizer is owned by 15 funds Sector: Health care Quarterly market value performance: 3.0% Market cap: $1.7 billion Shares outstanding: 1.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset AIG is held by 15 funds Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: 67.3% Market cap: $1.3 billion Shares outstanding: 2.2% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset LyondellBasell Industries is held by 16 funds Sector: Materials Quarterly market value performance: -3.5% Market cap: $7.5 billion Shares outstanding: 32.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.8% Source: Factset Cisco is owned by 16 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: -29.5% Market cap: $1.5 billion Shares outstanding: 1.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset Wells Fargo is held by 17 funds Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: -13.8% Market cap: $2 billion Shares outstanding: 1.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Liberty Global is held by 17 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 13.0% Market cap: $1.76 billion Shares outstanding: 24.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset WellPoint is held by 17 funds Sector: Health care Quarterly market value performance: 34.0% Market cap: $1.76 billion Shares outstanding: 8.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Source: Factset HP is held by 18 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 14.6% Market cap: $1.3 billion Shares outstanding: 3.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Source: Factset Visa is held by 17 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 21.5% Market cap: $3.2 billion Shares outstanding: 4.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8% Source: Factset News Corp. is held by 18 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 21.0% Market cap: $3.3 billion Shares outstanding: 9.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8% Source: Factset Amazon is held by 19 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 35.9% Market cap: $1.95 billion Shares outstanding: 1.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Microsoft is held by 19 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 2.4% Market cap: $3 billion Shares outstanding: 1.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Source: Factset JPMorgan Chase is held by 19 funds Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: -5.1% Market cap: $2.1 billion Shares outstanding: 1.6% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Source: Factset Oracle is held by 21 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 9.0% Market cap: $2.7 billion Shares outstanding: 1.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Source: Factset QUALCOMM is held by 22 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: 5.5% Market cap: $3 billion Shares outstanding: 3.2% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7% Source: Factset priceline.com is held by 22 funds Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -3.5% Market cap: $3.75 billion Shares outstanding: 11.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9% Source: Factset Google is held by 28 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: -3.5% Market cap: $7.5 billion Shares outstanding: 3.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2% Source: Factset Apple is held by 28 funds Sector: IT Quarterly market value performance: -3.2% Market cap: $10.6 billion Shares outstanding: 1.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 2.5% Source: Factset For more stock picks... Check out JPMorgan honcho Tom Lee's favourite equities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.