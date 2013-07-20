The Sexiest Financial Journalists Alive!

When you’re taking in your must-read financial news, you’re probably dreaming about the journalists who brought you each sentence and number.



Brains are, after all, very attractive.

Now, put that together with an actually good looking person and you’ve got a dangerous combination.

We found the 35 sexiest financial journalists in both print and TV who embody brains and beauty.

They’ll get some information out of you for sure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.