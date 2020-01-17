PRESENTING: The 4 steps CIOs must take to turn any company's IT department into a rock star team nobody takes for granted

Tenet Healthcare Paola Arbour is the chief information officer at Tenet Healthcare.

Increased tech budgets are giving chief information officers new authority within the C-suite and moving the IT team out of the shadows.

A sector traditionally viewed as network managers and hardware experts are increasingly tasked with spearheading digital overhauls impacting the whole company. For industries that have been slower to invest in new tech, that shift can be much more difficult compared to early adopters like Wall Street banks.

That was the case for Paola Arbour when she came onboard Tenet Healthcare in 2018 as the hospital chain’s chief information officer. The hire was acknowledgement of the need for a leader that could “bring technology to bear into a company that has spent probably too much of its time not appreciating technology the way it needed to,” she told Business Insider.

Arbour shared the four steps she took to turn the IT department from ticket-takers into tech leaders.

Subscribe now to read our feature:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.