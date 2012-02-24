The 4 Most Sleep-Deprived Workers In America

Photo: Flickr / Danny Guy

Home health aides, doctors, lawyers and police officers are among the most sleep deprived workers, according to a survey conducted by Sleepy’s, a mattress company.These professions averaged only seven hours of sleep.



According to a study published in the journal SLEEP, sleep- deprivation can affect someone’s ability to make split-second decisions, yet doctors and police officers are known for having to often make those life-altering decisions. Researchers in the study say that most adults need somewhere between seven to nine hours of sleep per night to feel well-rested.

Forest conservation workers, hairstylists and sales representatives, on the the other hand, were the most well-rested workers, according to the study, which used independent analysis of sleeping habits reported by the centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

