The $4 Million Attempt To Save New York's Newspapers

Like all newspapers, community papers are struggling to monetise online, stop struggling revenues and climb out of obscurity.



So in an effort to help local publications like Queens Chronicle and the Staten Island Advance, the New York Press Association started a $4 million statewide ad campaign.

According to the New York Times, the campaign features six ads noting examples of local news stories often ignored by larger media.

Another is of a barefoot boy walking on crutches. “Football? Nope. Broken sidewalks. Broken sidewalk stories won’t win us a Pulitzer. But they could keep you out of the hospital. Your Community Paper. Told Ya.”

They’re nice ideas, but their lack of specificity may hurt their chances of attracting readers. Edmund DeMarche, the former editor of community paper, the Brooklyn View, told the New York Times: “I think honestly, a better marketing strategy would be to show the specific audience that a local paper would attract. Local papers matter to a community.”

The New York Press Association is also pushing those stats… but on their website. We pulled it apart to get some of those facts.

