The $4 Million Attempt To Save New York's Newspapers

Like all newspapers, community papers are struggling to monetise online, stop struggling revenues and climb out of obscurity.

So in an effort to help local publications like Queens Chronicle and the Staten Island Advance, the New York Press Association started a $4 million statewide ad campaign.

According to the New York Times, the campaign features six ads noting examples of local news stories often ignored by larger media.

Another is of a barefoot boy walking on crutches.  “Football? Nope. Broken sidewalks.  Broken sidewalk stories won’t win us a Pulitzer. But they could keep you out of the hospital. Your Community Paper. Told Ya.”

They’re nice ideas, but their lack of specificity may hurt their chances of attracting readers. Edmund DeMarche, the former editor of community paper, the Brooklyn View, told the New York Times: “I think honestly, a better marketing strategy would be to show the specific audience that a local paper would attract.  Local papers matter to a community.”

The New York Press Association is also pushing those stats… but on their website. We pulled it apart to get some of those facts.

1. Community newspapers are read by a majority of the community.

2. Community newspaper readers spend considerable time with their papers.

3. Most readers turn to their community newspaper for news before turning to other mediums.

4. Readers rate the quality of local news in community newspapers very high.

5. Community newspaper readers trust their newspapers.

6. Community newspapers are easy to navigate.

7. Community newspapers are handy sources of information.

8. Community newspapers connect with their readers.

9. Readers rely on community newspapers to be their primary source of information.

10. Community papers are better at helping readers make purchasing decisions.

Local newspapers are the primary source that readers rely on for grocery shopping, by a 2-1 margin. This is a comparison to the NNA surveys from 2005 to 2007.

