This Amazing 3D Printing Pen Can Draw Actual Things Out Of Thin Air

3D printing is all the rave in the tech world right now.



Printers made by companies like Makerbot bring consumer’s ideas to life by crafting clothespins in a pinch, jewellery for a night out, or even an iPhone case.

But what if you could draw something out of thin air with no computer or software?

That’s the idea behind the 3Doodler, a new Kickstart project that just launched.

Check out this video of the 3Doodler in action:

The 3Doodler extrudes heated plastic, which quickly cools and solidifies into a stable structure, allowing users to build an infinite variety of shapes and items with ease.

The makers of 3Doodler promise that “most people will instantly be able to trace objects on paper, and after only a few hours of practice you will be able to make far more intricate objects.”

For $75 users can get in on a final version of the pen plus two bags of mixed colour plastic. Hurry though because there’s only 2500 of the pens available at this price point.

