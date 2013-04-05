The 38 Best News And Politics Magazine Covers Of The Last Year

Walter Hickey
Playboy

The American Society of Magazine Editors has announced the nominees for their annual Best Cover award. 

They posted the nominees in the News & Politics category to Facebook and are encouraging readers to vote on their favourites. 

Regardless of who wins, some of these covers are incredible. The contenders all mix creative use of imagery with great headlines. 

Here are the best news magazine covers of the past year

World Policy Journal — Winter 2012

The Economist — November 24, 2012

The Hollywood Reporter — August 3, 2012

Rolling Stone — September 13, 2012

The New York Times Magazine — September 23, 2012

Newsweek — December 31, 2012

The New Yorker — March 12, 2012

Indian Country — November 14, 2012

TIME — May 7, 2012

The Economist — December 15, 2012

Los Angeles — April 2012

The American Prospect — September/October 2012

Bloomberg Businessweek — November 5, 2012

The New York Times Magazine — January 29, 2012

Playboy — November 2012

Bloomberg Businessweek — October 15, 2012

Texas Monthly — January 2012

Newsweek — April 9, 2012

Foreign Policy — May/June 2012

Pacific Standard — September/October 2012

World Policy Journal — Fall 2012

National Geographic — August 2012

The American Prospect — January/February 2012

The New York Times Upfront — September 17, 2012

Sierra — January/February 2012

TIME — August 6, 2012

The Economist — July 14, 2012

Newsweek — August 6, 2012

New York Magazine — November 12, 2012

The New Yorker — October 15, 2012

The Atlantic — November 2012

Utne Reader — November/December 2012

Texas Monthly — July 2012

Pacific Standard — July/August 2012

Newsweek — October 22, 2012

Newsweek — February 22, 2012

The New York Times Upfront — April 2, 2012

Parade — July 15, 2012

