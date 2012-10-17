The 36 Emotions Of Barack Obama

Photo: Getty Images

Pundits have told the president that he has to get more emotional in the debates. He has to get indignant. He’s got to get angry.No one wants to see him sad like he was after the first debate.



If this debate goes well, considering the electoral vote advantage he already has, Obama could be very happy.

It’ll be simple to find out how the President is feeling at any point based on facial expressions alone, thanks to this handy guide.

