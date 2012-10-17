The 36 Emotions Of Barack Obama

Walter Hickey
Barack Obama

Photo: Getty Images

Pundits have told the president that he has to get more emotional in the debates. He has to get indignant. He’s got to get angry.No one wants to see him sad like he was after the first debate.

If this debate goes well, considering the electoral vote advantage he already has, Obama could be very happy.

It’ll be simple to find out how the President is feeling at any point based on facial expressions alone, thanks to this handy guide.

Cheerful

Thoughtful

Happy

Unhappy

Exuberant

Focused

Pleased

Furious

Triumphant

Introspective

Excited

Polite Loathing

Angry

Confused

Intense

Unsure

Disgusted

Afraid

Cocky

Eager

Doubtful

Incredulous

Delighted

Sad

Wry

Ferocious

Flirty

Judgmental

Sarcastic

Concerned

Playful

Disappointed

Surprised

Confident

Lackluster

Shocked and Appalled

