‘The 355’ director Simon Kinberg says he will be ‘mindful’ not to ‘glorify’ guns in his movies after the ‘Rust’ tragedy

Simon Kinberg. Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Simon Kinberg said that he wanted only characters who were trained professionals to use guns.

Last year, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film “Rust” after Alec Baldwin discharged a gun on set.

“I would never use a live gun on set,” Kinberg told Insider.

“The 355” director Simon Kinberg told Insider that he was making an effort not to “glorify” guns in his movies following the fatal shooting of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” last year.

On October 21, a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin was discharged during rehearsal, killing the movie’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring its director Joel Souza.

In an interview with Insider about his new spy movie “The 355,” Kinberg said that he never uses live guns in his movies, referring to guns that contain gunpowder.

“I would never use a live gun on set,” Kinberg told Insider. “And I think in addition to that, I would be very mindful going forward, not just because of what happened on ‘Rust,’ but because of what’s happening in our world with gun violence. Going forward, I would be very mindful of when and how I used guns in films and try really hard not to glorify the use of guns in movies.”

He continued: “And when they are used, only having characters who are [depicted as] trained professionals to use them and only in cases where nothing else would be available for their survival.”

Following the tragic shooting, actors and crew members of Hollywood paid tribute to Hutchins. During their tributes, some filmmakers argued that Hollywood should end using firearm blanks. Baldwin himself told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in December: “I can’t imagine I would ever do a movie that had a gun in it again.”

Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o in ‘The 355.’ Universal Pictures

“The 355” is out in theatres on Friday and stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan. In the movie, Mace (Chastain) forms a team of spies from different international organizations that must work together to save the world.

Kinberg told Insider that Chastain asked to do a lot of her stunts including one where she was walking on a beam “40, 50 feet” in the air in heels.

“Every time she was like, ‘Oh, I can do that fight. I’m gonna learn it in two days,'” Kinberg said. “I was like, ‘Or you could just let the stunt woman do it. Nobody will know the difference.’ And she said, ‘They’ll know the difference and I’ll know the difference.'”

Chastain said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that she had to go to the hospital after she hit her head on the marble floor when filming a fight scene on set.