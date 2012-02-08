The 350 MPH Dagger GT Is The Fastest Car You've Never Heard Of

Photo: Courtesy TranStar Racing

Right now, the fastest car in the world is the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. With 1,200 horsepower and a top speed of 267 miles per hour, it can blow the doors off of anything on the road.But American company TranStar Racing is looking to unseat the Veyron in a big way with the Dagger GT.



There are multiple configurations of the car made for track, street, and drag use. And each posts some unbelievable numbers:

Up to 3,000 horsepower, 0-60 in 1 second, and 250 MPH in 1/4 mile in the drag version.

A record laptime of less than 6:44 at the Nurburgring in the race model.

A top speed of 315 MPH in the land speed model. There are even people saying it could even hit 350 MPH.

The different configurations are each optimised for their intended use. For example, the race model has 1,100 horsepower and only weighs 2,000 pounds. The power to weight ratio is unreal.

So why have you never heard of this car? That might be because it does not exist…yet.

We spoke with Craig Miller, who is heading up the project, to get some inside details.

There are a range of configurations planned for the car. Two street models will be offered, one called the sport and another, posher version called the luxury.

For the track, there are three different iterations. The drag race model will offer the most unreal acceleration of any car on the road. The land speed version is meant to destroy the Veyron Super Sport and the track version is aiming to set records around the world.

The race versions can also be made street legal through the purchase of a number of street components. That will technically make the Dagger GT the fastest street legal production car in the world, if it can meet the lofty goals that have been set out.

TranStar has a number of industry veterans and experts working on the project, most of whom are confident in the abilities of the Nelson Race Engines, Mendeola Transaxle, and experienced design team.

The company does not have a date for when the car will be on sale. Craig said that while they just do not have the funding in place quite yet to make this dream a reality, they are hopeful that it will come through.

If and when it goes on sale, pricing is expected be in the $750,000 range, making it a relative bargain when compared to the Veyron.

But the work they have done so far looks fantastic.

One amazing statistic is that Miller said the car should achieve 300 MPH over the course of one mile. For comparison, the Veyron SS ONLY reaches 204 in the same distance. For the Veyron to reach its top speed of 267, it takes seven miles. The Dagger might put your eyeballs behind your brain if it can really accelerate to 300 in one mile. Fuel consumption might be a worry. While it gets 10 MPG at regular speed, the Dagger is anticipated to use five gallons each mile at top speed. That means it runs out of gas in five minutes The Dagger GT is being designed by Phil Frank, who is also responsible for the Saleen S7. The car is anticipated to run simply massive tires. They are 375 millimeters wide in the rear, 275 in the front. For comparison, the Corvette ZR1 has tires that are 300 millimeters wide in the rear. Since there is no physical prototype, lap times, acceleration, and top speeds have been calculated on a computer. If accurate, we are going to be jumping head over heels to get a ride in one. But many times there are huge discrepancies between the digital world and the real world. Real or fake, they definitely have the right idea with the design; it looks pretty good to us.

