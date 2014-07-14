The $US35 Computer Just Got Even Better

The Raspberry Pi is a miniature computer that costs just $US35.

Over 2.5 million Pis have been sold since it was released, according to TechCrunch, and a new and more powerful model called the Raspberry Pi B+ will be the final upgrade of the original Pi product line. It’s available now.

Even though it’s inexpensive, the Raspberry Pi is a full-fledged computer running Linux. It’s hugely popular in the hacker/maker crowd, and people have used the computer to power some really cool devices.

The B+ model will still cost just $US35 and features a host of improvements to make the device more modular for DIY enthusiasts.

There’s two additional USB ports, a streamlined form factor, better audio performance and power consumption, and the SD card slot has been swapped for a more recent Micro SD slot.

You can check out all of the details over at the official Raspberry Pi website, or watch the video introducing the B+ below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.