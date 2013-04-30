Infamous Trader With A $320,000 Bar Tab Has Been Charged In A $7 Million unauthorised Investment Scheme

Alex Hope, the young trader who dropped over $320,000 on champagne and Grey Goose at a Liverpool nightclub last year, has been charged in relation with a $7.7 million unauthorised investment scheme.



From the Financial Conduct Authority’s release: (via City A.M.)

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has charged Alex Hope of Docklands, London and Raj Von Badlo of Bourne End, Buckinghamshire with a total of 10 offences relating to an unauthorised investment scheme they promoted and operated. The scheme purported to carry out FOREX trading for the benefit of investors and is believed to have taken over £5 million from investors.

The charges follow searches of addresses occupied by the two men that were conducted by the Financial Services Authority with the assistance of the City of London Police in April and May 2012. Both men were arrested at the time of, or shortly after, the searches being conducted.

Both men have been bailed to attend City of London Magistrates Court.

On Hope’s website, which was taken down last year, he described himself (in the third person) as a “self-taught trader” and a “name to watch out for” specializing in forex and “regularly trading millions.”

ZeroHedge has the full bio. We’ve included a brief excerpt below (emphasis ours):

As his confidence and knowledge grew, Alex knew this was the world for him and at 20 years old he headed for the city and soon found employment at The Forex Academy in early 2010 as a FX & Commodity Trader. In July this year, he stepped into the spotlight when his career was profiled in The Daily Telegraph, subsequently Alex went onto to work at leading Trading and Commodities company, Zone Invest Group. For a career that started out trading on the local market stalls for pocket money, to a modest £21k salary in the hospitality industry, Alex has since followed his dream in the trading world and his basic salary has entered the six figure bracket!

An entrepruenerial spirit through and through, whilst working full time and in his spare time, Alex also offers private teaching for students interested in learning the tricks of the trade (both one-to-one and small groups), helping others to profit from the liquid market. Many of the individuals travel worldwide to meet with him and glean from his experience.

A talented, charismatic and thoroughly likeable man, Alex Hope exudes knowledge and you can’t help but respect and admire this self-taught and self-made young trader. Watch out trading markets, Alex Hope is kicking up a storm!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.