The 30 Most Respected VCs, By The Numbers [INFOGRAPHIC]

There is a lot of content created by the Venture Capital community that has helped countless entrepreneurs. In fact, one of my favourites is How Andreessen Horowitz Evaluates CEOs.



I recently stumbled upon the article again and it reminded me of an article I’ve been meaning to write for my entrepreneurial friends. We’ve all heard the horror stories (fairly or unfairly) of how Venture Capitalists have screwed over the founders of companies.

What we rarely hear about is the enormous value that some in the Venture Capital community create when investing in a startup. Whether it’s strategic help, introductions to customers, joint ventures with other portfolio companies, and just plain fair dealings. I want to help narrow your choices by providing a starting point.

How was the list determined?

I created the VC guide using state of the art sentiment analysis technology from Lithium (formerly Scout labs), confidential reviews from entrepreneurs on TheFunded.com, and four surveys that I issued across four different social platforms. I also looked for mentions of individual VC’s on Quora to gain additional insight.

The result is the top 30. If your company is fortunate enough to be working with any of these people then you’re working with a fair and devoted individual. Using Lithium’s sentiment analysis tools, attributes like helpful, fair, brilliant, profitable, amazing, and knowledgeable are consistent attributes for this group.

It’s important to note that this is not an influence or popularity list. The list was created to identify the people in the Venture Capital community that people respect most. Of course this is not the definitive list but in my research this group came out on top.

Ranked #1, Brad Feld had this to say on earning the respect of Entrepreneurs in the Venture Capital industry: “I try hard to be straightforward and transparent. I do what I say I’m going to do and I’m very open about my thinking (see www.feld.com).”