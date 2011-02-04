The 30 Most Respected VCs, By The Numbers [INFOGRAPHIC]

There is a lot of content created by the Venture Capital community that has helped countless entrepreneurs. In fact, one of my favourites is How Andreessen Horowitz Evaluates CEOs.
I recently stumbled upon the article again and it reminded me of an article I’ve been meaning to write for my entrepreneurial friends. We’ve all heard the horror stories (fairly or unfairly) of how Venture Capitalists have screwed over the founders of companies.
What we rarely hear about is the enormous value that some in the Venture Capital community create when investing in a startup. Whether it’s strategic help, introductions to customers, joint ventures with other portfolio companies, and just plain fair dealings. I want to help narrow your choices by providing a starting point.
How was the list determined?
I created the VC guide using state of the art sentiment analysis technology from Lithium (formerly Scout labs), confidential reviews from entrepreneurs on TheFunded.com, and four surveys that I issued across four different social platforms. I also looked for mentions of individual VC’s on Quora to gain additional insight.
The result is the top 30. If your company is fortunate enough to be working with any of these people then you’re working with a fair and devoted individual. Using Lithium’s sentiment analysis tools, attributes like helpful, fair, brilliant, profitable, amazing, and knowledgeable are consistent attributes for this group.
It’s important to note that this is not an influence or popularity list. The list was created to identify the people in the Venture Capital community that people respect most. Of course this is not the definitive list but in my research this group came out on top.
Ranked #1, Brad Feld had this to say on earning the respect of Entrepreneurs in the Venture Capital industry: “I try hard to be straightforward and transparent. I do what I say I’m going to do and I’m very open about my thinking (see www.feld.com).”
What is Socialytics?
Socialytics or social analytics is the emerging practice of analysing social media data in order to help with a strategic goal. If you don’t like the term, please don’t take it out on me.
I used a weighted average ranking system to determine the list. So even though Dave McClure and Marc Andreessen were not rated on The Funded, they ranked high enough in the other categories to make the list. Based on what I uncovered in my research, they deserve their spots.
Final Thoughts…
It’s interesting to note how many early stage investors made the list. Are they generally more helpful? Do they need to be in order to get their newly funded businesses off the ground? What is First Round Capital doing differently to have such a large share of the top 48 (see below)?
So what do you think? Did I miss anyone?
The Top 30 with links to their Twitter Accounts
Brad Feld
Foundry Group James D. Robinson III
RRE Ventures Peter Sinclair
Leapfrog Ventures Mark Suster
GRP Partners Howard Morgan
First Round Capital Fred Destin
Atlas Ventures John Doerr
Kleiner Perkins Caufield Fred Wilson
Union Square Ventures Vinod Khosla
Khosla Ventures Ben Horowitz
Andreessen Horowitz David Skok
Matrix Partners Rory O’Driscoll
Scale Ventures Michael Moritz
Sequoia Capital Phil Black
True Ventures Sharon Wienbar
Scale Ventures Roelof Botha
Sequoia Capital Jeremy Liew
Lightspeed Venture Dave McClure
500 Startups Marc Andreessen
Andreessen Horowitz Dan Rua
Inflexion Partners Chris Fralic
First Round Capital David Sze
Greylock Partners Jon Callaghan
True Ventures Mike Maples Jr.
Floodgate Ventures Paul Graham
Y Combinator Anthony P. Lee
Altos Ventures Charlie O’Donnell
First Round Capital David Hornik
August Capital Doug Pepper
Interwest Bijan Sabet
Spark CapitalThe Narrowly Missed List – High Reputations / (not in order)
Bahram Nour-Omid
Shelter Capital Peter Fenton
Benchmark Capital Firas Raouf
OpenView Scott Maxwell
OpenView Maria Cirino
406 Ventures Greg Dracon
406 Ventures Chris Dixon
Founder Collective Ryan Spoon
Polaris Venture Partners John Malloy
Bluerun Ventures Josh Kopelman
First Round Capital William J. Link
Versant Roger Ehrenberg, IC Capital Ventures Seth Levine
Foundry Group Rob Theis
Scale Ventures Mitchell Kertzman Hummer Winblad Ronald Conway
Angel investor Philip Gianos
Interwest Partners Jeremy Levine
Bessemer Venture PartnersThis post originally appeared at Seeking Alpha.
