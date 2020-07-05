The list of the 30 'most American' cars of 2020 includes all 3 Tesla models in the top 10 — see the full ranking

Cars.com has released a list of the most American cars from the 2020 model year based on factors like the location of its factory, where the parts are sourced from, and the number of US employees relative to the company’s “footprint.”

The list is topped by the Ford Ranger.

Automakers like Honda, Tesla, Chevrolet, and Toyota were also included in the top 30.

Three Tesla models – the Model S, Model 3, and Model X – were included in the top 10.

Cars.com has released its annual list of the most American-made cars, which includes automakers such as Ford, Honda, and Tesla.

According to a survey by the website, 70% of potential car buyers view the vehicle’s impact on the country’s economy as a “significant or deciding factor” for the purchase, an increase from 66% last year. It also found that 40% of shoppers are now “more likely” to buy a car manufactured in the US amid the pandemic, and 26% of surveyors – a rise from 18% last year – said it would be “unpatriotic” not to.

The vehicles on Cars.com’s 2020 list were selected and ranked based on how positively the production of the car contributes to the US economy, whether it be the location of the factory, where the parts are made and sourced, or the number of US employees “relative to the automaker’s footprint,” according to Cars.com

There are about 350 cars available on the market for the 2020 model year, but only 91 qualified for the Cars.com’s AMI, according to a statement by Cars.com’s senior consumer affairs and vehicle evaluations editor Kelsey Mays.

The list is topped by the Ford Ranger, which has coincidentally seen a 123% increase in 2020 sales compared to 2019, causing a low inventory of Rangers following factory shutdowns amid the pandemic, according iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly from iSeeCar’s list of 20 car models with the most 2019 surplus inventory still left unsold.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the vehicles that have been deemed the most American:

30. Chevrolet Suburban (assembled in Arlington, Texas)

Chevrolet 2020 Chevrolet Suburban RST.

29. Toyota Avalon (assembled in Georgetown, Kentucky)

Toyota 2020 Toyota Avalon.

28. Lexus ES (assembled in Georgetown, Kentucky)

Lexus 2020 Lexus ES.

27. Toyota Highlander (assembled in Princeton, Indiana)

Toyota 2020 Toyota Highlander.

26. Jeep Grand Cherokee (assembled in Detroit)

Jeep 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

25. Acura TLX (assembled in Marysville, Ohio)

Acura 2020 Acura TLX.

24. Lincoln Aviator (assembled in Chicago)

Lincoln 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

23. Cadillac XT5 (assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee)

Cadillac 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury.

22. GMC Acadia (assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee)

GMC 2020 GMC Acadia AT4.

21. Cadillac XT6 (assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee)

Cadillac 2020 Cadillac XT6.

20. Ford Expedition, Expedition Max (assembled in Louisville, Kentucky)

Ford 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch.

19. Cadillac XT4 (assembled in Kansas City, Kansas)

Cadillac 2020 Cadillac XT4.

18. Cadillac CT5 (assembled in Lansing, Michigan)

Cadillac 2020 Cadillac CT5.

17. Acura MDX (assembled in East Liberty, Ohio)

Acura 2020 Acura MDX.

16. Toyota Tundra (assembled in San Antonio, Texas)

Toyota 2020 Toyota Tundra.

15. Honda Accord (assembled in Marysville, Ohio)

Honda 2020 Honda Accord Sport.

14. Acura RDX (assembled in East Liberty, Ohio)

Acura 2020 Acura RDX.

13. Honda Pilot (assembled in Lincoln, Alabama)

Honda 2020 Honda Pilot Elite.

12. Chevrolet Camaro (assembled in Lansing, Michigan)

Chevrolet 2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1.

11. GMC Canyon (assembled in Wentzville, Montana)

GMC 2020 GMC Canyon.

10. Chevrolet Colorado (assembled in Wentzville, Montana)

Cars.com 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

9. Tesla Model X (assembled in Fremont, California)

Tesla 2019 Tesla Model X.

8. Chevrolet Corvette (assembled in Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Cars.com 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

7. Honda Passport (assembled in Lincoln, Alabama)

Honda 2020 Honda Passport.

6. Honda Ridgeline (assembled in Lincoln, Alabama)

Cars.com 2020 Honda Ridgeline.

5. Honda Odyssey (assembled in Lincoln, Alabama)

Cars.com 2020 Honda Odyssey.

4. Tesla Model 3 (assembled in Fremont, California)

Cars.com Tesla Model 3.

3. Tesla Model S (assembled in Fremont, California)

Cars.com Tesla Model S.

2. Jeep Cherokee (assembled in Belvidere, Illinois)

Cars.com 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

1. Ford Ranger (assembled in Wayne, Michigan)

Cars.com 2020 Ford Ranger.

