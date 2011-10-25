ROACHES, MICE, AND FILTHY HANDS: The 30 Dirtiest Restaurants In Manhattan

Maximum Fried Chicken and Pizza

Photo: Google Maps

Are you sure you want to go to a restaurant tonight?Some New York restaurants are infested with roaches and mice, their employees don’t wash their hands, or food is improperly stored.



Through NYC Open Data, we found the Health Department’s inspections of Manhattan’s restaurants. And some of the scores are just plain ugly. The Health Department docks points based on three types of violations: a public health hazard, a critical violation, and a general violation.

The lower the score, the cleaner the restaurant.

In addition to scores, restaurants also get grades. The lower the score, the higher the grade. If a restaurant doesn’t earn an A during its first inspection, it’s considered scored but ungraded and a Health Department official will show up unannounced to re-inspect and possibly award a grade.

A restaurant isn’t graded if the Health Department is monitoring its standards after it received a bad inspection, or if the restaurant is trying to reopen after being closed by the department.

We’ve rounded up the eateries in Manhattan that currently have the highest scores in the database, making them the dirtiest in the city.

How do the restaurants in your neighbourhood stack up?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.