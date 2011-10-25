ROACHES, MICE, AND FILTHY HANDS: The 30 Dirtiest Restaurants In Manhattan

Are you sure you want to go to a restaurant tonight?Some New York restaurants are infested with roaches and mice, their employees don’t wash their hands, or food is improperly stored.

Through NYC Open Data, we found the Health Department’s inspections of Manhattan’s restaurants. And some of the scores are just plain ugly. The Health Department docks points based on three types of violations: a public health hazard, a critical violation, and a general violation.

The lower the score, the cleaner the restaurant.

In addition to scores, restaurants also get grades. The lower the score, the higher the grade. If a restaurant doesn’t earn an A during its first inspection, it’s considered scored but ungraded and a Health Department official will show up unannounced to re-inspect and possibly award a grade.

A restaurant isn’t graded if the Health Department is monitoring its standards after it received a bad inspection, or if the restaurant is trying to reopen after being closed by the department.

We’ve rounded up the eateries in Manhattan that currently have the highest scores in the database, making them the dirtiest in the city.

How do the restaurants in your neighbourhood stack up?

#30 Crown Fried Chicken

Located at 117 Avenue D

Cuisine: American

Inspected: Sept. 28, 2011

Score: 57

Received a B grade on Aug. 5, 2011

Some of the worst violations include:

  • Insufficient or no refrigerated or hot holding equipment to keep potentially hazardous food at required temperatures
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.
  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.

Source: NYC OpenData

#29 New Hao Ke Chinese Restaurant

Located at 115 Madison Street

Cuisine: Chinese

Inspected: Sept. 20, 2011

Score: 58

Some of its worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Non-food contact surface improperly constructed. Unacceptable material used. Non-food contact surface or equipment improperly maintained and/or not properly sealed, raised, spaced, or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit

Source: NYC OpenData

#28 Sandy Restaurant Spanish & American Food

Located at 2261 2nd Avenue

Cuisine: Latin

Inspected: Sept. 27, 2011

Score: 58

Received a B grade on April 12, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed, and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred.
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist
  • Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided.

Source: NYC OpenData

#27 Maximum Fried Chicken and Pizza

Located at 94 St. Nicholas Place

Cuisine: Pizza

Inspected: Sept. 20, 2011

Score: 59

Its only violation:

  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.

#26 Fiorini

Located at 209 East 56th Street

Cuisine: Italian

Inspected: Sept. 21, 2011

Score: 59

Some of the worst violations:

  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.
  • sanitised equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored
  • Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided.

Source: NYC OpenData

#25 New Aki Sushi West

Located at 128 West 36th Street

Cuisine: Japanese

Inspected: Sept. 21, 2011

Score: 59

Received a Z grade on June 30, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Food contact surface not properly washed, rinsed, and sanitised after each use and following any activity when contamination may have occurred
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist
  • Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#24 Jumbo Pizza Coffee Shop

Located at 964 Amsterdam Avenue

Cuisine: Pizza

Inspected: Sept. 26, 2011

Score: 61

Received an A grade on Aug. 31, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service
  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Single service item reused, improperly stored, dispensed; not used when required

Source: NYC OpenData

#23 Notaro Restaurant

Located at 635 2nd Avenue

Cuisine: Italian

Inspected: Sept. 28, 2011

Score: 61

Received an A grade on Sept. 15, 2010

Some of the worst violations:

  • Raw, cooked or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#22 Royal Bangladesh Indian Restaurant

Located at 93 1st Avenue

Cuisine: Bangladeshi

Inspected: Sept. 26, 2011

Score: 62

Some of the worst violations:

  • Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared
  • Pesticide use not in accordance with label or applicable laws. Prohibited chemical used/stored. Open bait station used.
  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#21 Jimmy's Coffee Shop

Located at 164 Madison Avenue

Cuisine: American

Inspected: Sept. 27, 2011

Score: 64

Received a Z grade on June 30, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared.
  • Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service

Source: NYC OpenData

#20 La Nueva España Restaurant

Located at 606 West 207th Street

Cuisine: Spanish

Inspected: Sept. 28, 2011

Score: 64

Received a B grade on May 23, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Food contact surface not properly maintained
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist

Source: NYC OpenData

#19 Gallagher's Steakhouse

Located at 228 West 52nd Street

Cuisine: Steak

Inspected: Sept. 21, 2011

Score: 65

Received an A grade on Jan. 24, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Raw, cooked, or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist

Source: NYC OpenData

#18 Stand 1

Located at 533 West 218 Street

Cuisine: American

Inspected: Sept. 24, 2011

Score: 65

Some of the worst violations:

  • 'Wash hands' sign not posted at hand wash facility
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Food Protection Certificate not held by supervisor of food operations

Source: NYC OpenData

#17 Verlaine

Located at 110 Rivington Street

Cuisine: Asian

Inspected: Sept. 21, 2011

Score: 66

Some of the worst violations:

  • Wiping cloths soiled or not stored in sanitizing solution
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist

Source: NYC OpenData

#16 Blue Rose Deli

Located at 552 8th Avenue

Cuisine: American

Inspected: Sept. 23, 2011

Score: 66

Some of the worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Tobacco use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.

Source: NYC OpenData

#15 Baker Field Stand 3

Located at 533 West 218th Street

Cuisine: American

Inspected: Sept. 24, 2011

Score: 66

Some of the worst violations:

  • No facilities available to wash, rinse, and sanitize utensils and/or equipment
  • sanitised equipment or utensil, including in-use food dispensing utensil, improperly used or stored
  • Proper sanitization not provided for utensil ware washing operation

Source: NYC OpenData

#14 Gar Won Inc.

Located at 116 East 60th Street

Cuisine: Chinese

Inspected: Sept. 20, 2011

Score: 67

Some of the worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Raw, cooked, or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist

Source: NYC OpenData

#13 A Slice of New York

Located at 727 8th Avenue

Cuisine: Pizza

Inspected: Sept. 22, 2011

Score: 67

Received a Z grade on Sept. 22, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.
  • Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, or service

Source: NYC OpenData

#12 Arirang

Located at 32 West 32nd Street

Cuisine: Korean

Inspected: Sept. 26, 2011

Score: 67

Received a Z rating on Sept. 26, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Thawing procedures improper
  • Insufficient or no refrigerated or hot holding equipment to keep potentially hazardous food as required temperatures
  • Plumbing not properly installed or maintained; anti-siphonage or backflow prevention device not provided where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair or not functioning properly

Source: NYC OpenData

#11 Fat Sal's Pizza

Located at 510 9th Avenue

Cuisine: Pizza

Inspected: Sept. 28, 2011

Score: 68

Received a Z grade on Sept. 28, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display, or service
  • No facilities available to wash, rinse, and sanitize utensils and/or equipment
  • Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying decide not provided.

Source: NYC OpenData

#10 Cubana Cafe

Located at 110 Thompson Street

Cuisine: Latin

Inspected: Sept. 21, 2011

Score: 69

Some of the worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Wiping cloths soiled or not stored in sanitizing solution
  • Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided

Source: NYC OpenData

#9 Teodora

Located at 141 East 57th Street

Cuisine: Italian

Inspected: Sept. 26, 2011

Score: 69

Some of the worst violations:

  • Tobacco use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed
  • Insufficient or no refrigerated or hot holding equipment to keep potentially hazardous foods at required temperatures
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#8 RedFarm

Located at 529 Hudson Street

Cuisine: Asian

Inspected: Sept. 28, 2011

Score: 73

Some of the worst violations:

  • Insufficient or no refrigerated or hot holding equipment to keep potentially hazardous foods at required temperatures.
  • Plumbing not properly installed or maintained; anti-siphonage or backflow prevention device not provide where required; equipment or floor not properly drained; sewage disposal system in disrepair
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist

Source: NYC OpenData

#7 Friendhouse

Located at 145 East 13th Street

Cuisine: Asian

Inspected: Sept. 22, 2011

Score: 83

Some of the worst violations:

  • Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared.
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist.
  • Food not protected from potential source of contamination during storage, preparation, transportation, display or service

Source: NYC OpenData

#6 Serie 1 NYC Tapas Corp.

Located at 1985 Amsterdam Avenue

Cuisine: Spanish

Inspected: Sept. 21, 2011

Score: 85

Some of the worst violations:

  • Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas.
  • Non-food contact surface improperly constructed. Unacceptable material used. Non-food contact surface or equipment improperly maintained and/or not properly sealed, raised, spaced, or movable to allow accessibility for cleaning on all sides, above and underneath the unit
  • Proper sanitization not provided for utensil ware washing operation

Source: NYC OpenData

#5 Famous Sichuan

Located at 10 Pell Street

Cuisine: Asian

Inspected: Sept. 22, 2011

Score: 85

Some of the worst violations:

  • Canned food product observed dented and not segregated from other consumable food items
  • Personal cleanliness inadequate. Outer garment soiled with possible contaminant. Effective hair restraint not worn in an area where food is prepared
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#4 Room Service

Located at 166 8th Avenue

Cuisine: Thai

Inspected: Sept. 26, 2011

Score: 91

Received a B grade on May 31, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Raw, cooked, or prepared food is adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated, or not discarded in accordance with HACCP plan
  • Food not cooked to required minimum temperatures
  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#3 Sagaponack

Located at 4 West 22 Street

Cuisine: American

Inspected: Sept. 24, 2011

Score: 98

Some of the worst violations:

  • Proper sanitization not provided for utensil ware washing operation
  • Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room. Hot and cold running water at adequate pressure to enable cleanliness of employees not provided at facility. Soap and an acceptable hand-drying device not provided.
  • Pesticide use not in accordance with label or applicable laws

Source: NYC OpenData

#2 The Holy Basil

Located at 149 2nd Avenue

Cuisine: Thai

Inspected: Sept. 27, 2011

Score: 110

Received a B grade June 1, 2011

Some of the worst violations:

  • Covered garbage receptacle not provided or inadequate, except that garbage receptacle may be uncovered during active use. Garbage storage area not properly constructed or maintained; grinder or compactor dirty.
  • Evidence of mice or live mice present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas

Source: NYC OpenData

#1 Lunch Box Buffet

Located at 15 Division Street

Cuisine: Chinese

Inspected: Sept. 26, 2011

Score: 125

Some of the worst violations:

  • Live roaches present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated flies present in facility's food and/or non-food areas
  • Facility not vermin proof. Harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist

Source: NYC OpenData

