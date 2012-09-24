Meet The 30 Biggest Advertisers On Facebook

L’Oreal uses Facebook — and the face of Julianna Margulies — to promote brands to salons.

Photo: Facebook / L’Oreal

Facebook gets $1 billion dollars per quarter in advertising revenue, but remarkably little is known about who its biggest clients are.Nielsen doesn’t measure Facebook adspend. Kantar doesn’t either.



But with Business Insider’s Social Media ROI conference coming up in three days’ time, we thought it would be appropriate to find out who’s investing the most in Facebook’s paid media.

We asked internal sources at Facebook, as well as external executives at Facebook’s client companies, to tell us what they knew about Facebook’s top spenders. Our friends at ComScore also supplied us with some incredibly useful information about ad impressions served in social media. We also looked at previously published reports about ad spending on Facebook.

Combing that data together allowed us to rank the companies by dollars spent, for a period roughly covering the last 12 months.

Some of the results are surprising. Who knew, for instance, that cable TV company Turner probably spends more on Facebook ads than most other companies due to its heavy promotion of its channels, like CNN?

Others, less so. You can probably guess the No.1 biggest ad client of Facebook, if you think about it.

Our list has its flaws: Some key sources declined to cooperate with our survey, and we’ve doubtlessly missed some companies or gotten brand names ranked in the wrong order. Nonetheless, we’re confident that our ranking is the best available outside of Facebook vp/global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson’s office. (And you can email us if you have better information that could make this list more accurate.)

Stay tuned: On Thursday, when BI’s Social Media ROI conference kicks off, we’ll publish a ranking of the biggest ad spenders in all of social media, not just Facebook. (Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.)

