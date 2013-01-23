The 3 Worst Super Bowl Ads Ever

With over 100 million people tuning in to watch the big game, the Super Bowl is the best time of year for advertisers.



And considering 30-second spots for this year’s Super Bowl cost some advertisers at least $4 million, they better not screw it up.

These guys did, though.

#3 (HINT: this company used a sexy “lady” to confuse and offend people):

#2 (HINT: this company used the Tibetan crisis as a comedic backdrop):

#1 (HINT: the company behind this ad set out to intentionally make a bad commercial):

