The 3 Types Of Startup Cultures

Culture has to be one of the most popular topics, yet analytically hard to quantify.It thus gets relegated to the “soft stuff” because there is little evidence-based research supporting how to create a viable culture, what a good culture is, etc.
And perhaps a high-performance culture is a little like the quote about how to know if something is pornographic. It is self-evident to the observer and participant.
Culture is a shared set of norms. David Caldwell, Professor of management at Santa Clara University talks about “culture as a shared understanding of assumptions and expectations among an organisation’s members, and it is reflected in the policies, vision and goals of that organisation.”
I’ve been spending a lot of time with some hot new start-ups giving them business advice on which market/position they want to hold. And in all those discussions with the extended teams, I’m seeing some very common patterns now of the ones I believe will make it to success.
Whether in Silicon Valley, Boston or Montreal, start-ups do tend to fit into certain cultural norms. Besides hiring smart people (which is the table stakes, not the differentiation point), successful startups have 3 common archetypes that allow them to focus their attention, align against objectives and ultimately make that cross over to success.
The first archetype is that of Family. As in we have a pact that transcends a specific transaction and our shared value of belonging and status is tied to the success of the family, not of the individual.
When we're in the family, we don't have to be nice-nice or super polite because frankly we just know each other that well. Instead we are frank with each other, cutting through any b.s. because the larger goal supersedes social protocol of strangers. The larger goal is less the defining paradigm than how the group functions and inter-operates to accomplish that goal.
A lot of x-Googlers (pronounced zooglers) who are forming new companies use this family archetype.
These archetypes often break down past the stage of start-up (often right after $30-50M revenue rate is reached) because a new set of cultural norms starts to transcend the original ones of wealth, family and optimism.
Which is too bad. I think these cultural archetypes when melded together can be really powerful and sustaining to create winning outcomes.
