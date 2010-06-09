The 3 Types Of Startup Cultures

Photo: Cordey via Flickr

Culture has to be one of the most popular topics, yet analytically hard to quantify.It thus gets relegated to the “soft stuff” because there is little evidence-based research supporting how to create a viable culture, what a good culture is, etc.



And perhaps a high-performance culture is a little like the quote about how to know if something is pornographic. It is self-evident to the observer and participant.

Culture is a shared set of norms. David Caldwell, Professor of management at Santa Clara University talks about “culture as a shared understanding of assumptions and expectations among an organisation’s members, and it is reflected in the policies, vision and goals of that organisation.”

I’ve been spending a lot of time with some hot new start-ups giving them business advice on which market/position they want to hold. And in all those discussions with the extended teams, I’m seeing some very common patterns now of the ones I believe will make it to success.

Whether in Silicon Valley, Boston or Montreal, start-ups do tend to fit into certain cultural norms. Besides hiring smart people (which is the table stakes, not the differentiation point), successful startups have 3 common archetypes that allow them to focus their attention, align against objectives and ultimately make that cross over to success.

