Three Little Ways You Get Brainwashed At Whole Foods

Step in any Whole Foods grocery store, and you’re greeted by the aroma of fresh-cut flowers. It’s charming, but implicitly shoppers are thinking more about the freshness of the objects in store and how much they’ll buy, says Martin Lindstrom, author of BrandWashed: Tricks Companies Use to Manipulate Our Minds and Persuade Us to Buy.



In a post on Fast Company last Thursday, Lindstrom described the various ways Whole Foods “primes” its customers to shop. Pretty flowers are just the beginning:

Ice, ice, baby. Hummus and cucumber dip, for example, don’t need to be chilled, but Whole Foods insists on doing so to convey the sense of “freshness and purity.”

colour-coded fruit. Lindstrom says Dole and other growers have issued banana guides to greengrocers, depicting “the various colour stages a banana can attain during its lifecycle. Each colour represents the sales potential for the banana in question,” and “sales records show that bananas with Pantone colour 13-0858 (otherwise known as Vibrant Yellow) are less likely to sell than bananas with Pantone colour 12-0752 (also called Buttercup.” So while something may look fresh, it actually isn’t.

Packing up. Those cardboard boxes stuffed with “anywhere from eight to 10 fresh cantaloupes” are left that way purposefully “for that rustic, aw-shucks touch. In other words, it’s a symbolic to reinforce the idea of old-time simplicity.” Apparently nothing says “Must. Spend. Now!” like the Grapes of Wrath, even if the giant stack of crates was designed to look like laborers piled on box after box.

