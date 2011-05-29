The 3 Most Expensive iPad Apps In The World

Now law students can pay $1,000 to study for the bar exam on their iPads — like they don’t have enough loans to pay off.

There’s a lot you could buy for $1,000. Three iPad app developers expect you to drop it all on them.

Last month, The Most Expensive Journal came out with a list of the 10 most expensive iPad apps. The cheapest retails for $299.99 and the top three retail for $999.99 each.

The Alchemist SMS – $999.99

This app “provides users in the steelmaking and scrap metal recycling industry with the tools necessary to achieve reductions in raw material costs.”



Intuition Control Solo WolfVision – $999.99

Patent-pending technology that revolutionizes video conferencing



BarMax CA and BarMax NY – $999.99 (for iPhone and iPad)

An app that helps law students study for the bar exam.For more ridiculously expensive iPad apps, head over to The Most Expensive Journal >>



