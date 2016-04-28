The 3 main reasons why millions of children aren't receiving vaccines

Abid Katib/Getty Images An estimated 1.5 million children still die every year from a disease that could have been easily prevented by a vaccine.

World Immunization Week is a good place to take stock of how far we have come in protecting children around the world from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The number of children vaccinated against childhood diseases has increased from 20% in 1980, to 86% in 2014.

Yet global immunization levels against major childhood diseases have stalled since 2008.

Why? The answer is complex.

Caryl M. Stern, President & CEO of the US Fund for UNICEF, says: “Immunization is one of the main reasons global child mortality has plummeted since 1990, yet tragically an estimated 1.5 million children still die every year from a disease that could have been easily prevented by a vaccine. We know the challenges — poverty, conflict, misinformation, and the difficulty in reaching the most remote and marginalized communities — but we owe it to the world’s children to overcome these barriers.”

This infographic, produced by the US Fund for UNICEF, highlights some of the main obstacles that stand in the way of vaccinating children against diseases that kill. And, provides some solutions:

Help safeguard a vulnerable child against deadly diseases: Sign US Fund for UNICEF’s pledge and a vaccine will be provided to a child in your name.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.