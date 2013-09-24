The 3 Commandments Of Pulling Off A Mustache

Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP Jason Sudeikis proves the mustache is not dead.

Has Hollywood finally grown tired of the urban hipster beard and seven day stubble?

It would appear so, according to the finely trimmed lip foliage of men like

James Franco, Colin Farrell, and Jason Sudeikis. (Even

Justin Bieber‘s upper lip hair is showing signs of life.)

And while the facial fur is often associated with vintage porn stars, dictators, and washed up country stars, the resurgence isn’t unwelcome by all: “Mustaches for some look new again and depending on the face and personality can fit well,” says Vaughn Acord, owner of Mizu salon in New York City and stylist to celebs like Tom Brady, Ashton Kutcher, and Bruce Springsteen.

Below, Acord lays out his rules for getting your Tom Selleck on:

1. Keep things tight. “A mustache should not curve into the mouth, so keeping it trimmed at the lip is key.”

2. Don’t be afraid to go old school. “When going long, remember your mustache can look nostalgic or from another era, so think about your overall look and consider if it fits.”

3. But be prepared for the extra attention. “A mustache is one of the first things people notice, so make sure yours grows with a thickness and colour you’re willing to defend.”

