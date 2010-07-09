The 3 Charts That Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About Business

A distribution is a measure of how tightly grouped something in your business is. For instance, if you plot all of your customer deal sizes in a distribution, you'll identify some interesting observations. You might see a tight packing around the mean (average), which indicates that most of your deals are about the same size.

You may also see a bifurcated distribution -- which means you have two types of customers. (For discussion's sake, let's say one has a peak value of $1,000, while the other's peak is at $100,000). If you find yourself in this scenario, you're likely heading towards a problem.

With a bifurcated distribution you will have to sell differently. You can't afford to have direct sales reps selling $1,000 deals and $100,000 with the same costs and compensation plans. A company spending $1,000 and a company spending $100,000 may each be spending the same percentage of their revenue on your product, but you can't service them the same way because your earnings relative to their service costs is vastly different. Therefore, maybe it's time to change your marketing (or selling) focus to one type of customer or another.

Another way to think about distributions is how to move the mean up -- or, in other words, towards more value. If you can control where the mean falls by making some changes to your business (i.e. pricing, compensation plans and marketing targets), you can greatly increase the value in your business without increasing the cost.