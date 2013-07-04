The 3 Best Recipes For Boozy Popsicles

A woman eats a popsicle walking around Central Park in New York July 6, 2012

We’re not much for trendy desserts. With the exception of the cronut phenomenon, we’re just not going to wait in line for sweets or spend hours creating molecular, freeze-dried, gold-plated dishes. Just give us our ice cream and leave us alone, thanks.



But, that doesn’t mean we’re not open to a little twist on an old favourite. When we saw high-end restaurants and food festivals coming out with booze-infused popsicles, we sat up and took notice. Then we finally tried one — and now we want them ALL.

Alcoholic popsicles are, in a word, perfect. A cross between cocktail, fruit snack, and healthy dessert (well, a lot healthier than ice cream), they are fast becoming the official dessert of the summer. Our favourite part? These are just about the easiest dessert recipes you could ask for. Some fruit, some booze, and a Dixie cup — and you’ve got yourself a party. A really good party. The kind of party where your friends will spend the next six months asking when you’re going to have another awesome party with the popsicles. P.S. Can you make them for their birthday next weekend, please?

Here are our three favourite boozy popsicle recipes absolutely perfect for an impromptu Fourth of July gathering or just a hot summer night when all you need is a sweet treat and a cold drink. Bottoms up, and bon appétit!

Mixed-Berry Pinot Pops

There’s nothing more elegant than a glass of Pinot Noir at the end of the day. But, um, it’s hot as hell, and sweating ain’t so classy. Throw in some berries and pop your vino in the freezer, and you’ve got a perfect evening (or, y’know, late-afternoon) treat.

Ingredients:

1/2 bottle Pinot Noir

2 cups water

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup raspberries

2/3 cup blackberries

In a large mixing bowl, combine water, wine and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

Add berries, smashing some slightly with a wooden spoon and leaving some whole.

Using a ladle, pour into popsicle molds (or just a paper cup!), making sure the berries are evenly distributed.

Note: If you’re using the paper-cup method, let the pops freeze for about an hour (until they’re slushy, but not totally frozen), then place the popsicle sticks in the centre. Putting them in a partially frozen mixture will keep them stabilised. Don’t have popsicle sticks? Use spoons or plasticware. Done!

Watermelon Margarita Pops

This is one of the most refreshing treats we’ve ever had. Sweet, fresh, tart, and a little salty — just like a perfect marg. Your all-time favourite summer cocktail is now a dessert as well. Life is pretty great, huh?

Ingredients:

6 tbsp tequila

2 tbsp cointreau

2 1/2 cups watermelon

Juice of 1 lime (about 2 1/2 tbsp)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

Pinch of sea salt per popsicle

Using a blender, food processor, or immersion blender, puree watermelon. If you want it a little chunky, you can also do this with a whisk, smashing and whisking until you get a more liquid consistency.

Add water, liquors, sugar, and lime juice. Combine well by hand or in your blender, until well-combined.

Pour into popsicle molds or cups and finish by sprinkling sea salt (Maldon works best) over each pop. Stick ’em in the freezer, and check after about an hour. The liquids may have separated slightly, so stir with a knife to re-incorporate, then add sticks. In another hour or two, you should have solid pops.

Coconut-Mango White Rum Pops

Holy bananas, these are just so good. Think about the best piña colada you ever had. Got it? Now add fresh mango. That’s how great these are. Creamy and sweet with icy, fruity bites and a hint of rum throughout. Bust out that half-empty bottle of rum you don’t know what to do with and make these popsicles, STAT.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup white rum

1 13.5 oz can coconut milk (about 1 2/3 cups)

3 tbsp sugar

1 1/2 mangoes (about 3 cups)

Peel mangoes and cut away from the seed (or just save yourself a headache and buy the precut – we’ll never tell). Chop into large bite-sized pieces.

In a mixing bowl, combine rum and sugar. Mix until sugar dissolves (note: You can always use the stove to heat up this combo and move the process along. Just replace any rum that cooks off in the process).

Pour in coconut milk and whisk together until well-combined. Stir in mango and ladle into molds. Stick ’em in the freezer, and wait with bated breath until this glorious confection is ready.

