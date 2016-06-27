I've read 12 books about money over the past year -- and 3 key pieces of advice appear nearly everywhere

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

'Riches begin in the form of thought! The amount is limited only by the person in whose mind the thought is put into motion. Faith removes limitations!' -- Napoleon Hill, author of 'Think and Grow Rich'

'Getting rich beings with the way you think and what you believe about making money ... The secret has always been the same: thinking. ... Stop telling yourself that getting rich is outside of your control. The truth is that making money is an inside job.' -- Steve Siebold, author of 'How Rich People Think'

'Getting rich takes focus, courage, knowledge, expertise, 100% of your effort, a never-give-up attitude, and of course a rich mindset. If you are not fully, totally, and truly committed to creating wealth, chances are you won't.' -- T. Harv Eker, author of 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind'

'The taxes are indeed very heavy ... but we have many others, and much more grievous to some of us. We are taxed twice as much by our idleness, three times as much by our pride, and four times as much by our folly.' -- Benjamin Franklin, author of 'The Way to Wealth'