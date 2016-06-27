I've read 12 books about money over the past year -- and 3 key pieces of advice appear nearly everywhere

Over the past year, I’ve read one money-related book a month, from Benjamin Franklin’s 1758 classic, “The Way to Wealth” to the more recent bestseller, Ramit Sethi’s “I Will Teach You to Be Rich.”
While each is fundamentally different in style — and varying in content — three pearls of wisdom about getting rich surfaced in nearly all 12 books.
Read on to see for yourself.
'Riches begin in the form of thought! The amount is limited only by the person in whose mind the thought is put into motion. Faith removes limitations!' -- Napoleon Hill, author of 'Think and Grow Rich'
'Getting rich beings with the way you think and what you believe about making money ... The secret has always been the same: thinking. ... Stop telling yourself that getting rich is outside of your control. The truth is that making money is an inside job.' -- Steve Siebold, author of 'How Rich People Think'
'Getting rich takes focus, courage, knowledge, expertise, 100% of your effort, a never-give-up attitude, and of course a rich mindset. If you are not fully, totally, and truly committed to creating wealth, chances are you won't.' -- T. Harv Eker, author of 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind'
'The taxes are indeed very heavy ... but we have many others, and much more grievous to some of us. We are taxed twice as much by our idleness, three times as much by our pride, and four times as much by our folly.' -- Benjamin Franklin, author of 'The Way to Wealth'
'Riches do not respond to wishes. They respond only to definite plans, backed by definite desires, through constant persistence.' -- Napoleon Hill, author of 'Think and Grow Rich'
'Self-made millionaires do not stumble into success. They are not passive beneficiaries of some incredible stroke of good luck. The journey toward success always starts with a vision.'
-- Thomas C. Corley, author of 'Change Your Habits, Change Your Life'
'People who write down their financial goals get rich. It's a fact. Study after study has shown that writing down your goals makes it much more likely that you'll achieve them.' -- David Bach, author of 'The Automatic Millionaire'
'The number one reason most people don't get what they want is that they don't know what they want. Rich people are totally clear that they want wealth.' -- T. Harv Eker, author of 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind'
3. The single most effective way to get rich is to pay yourself first -- specifically, set aside at least 10% of your income
'Nothing will help you achieve wealth until you decide to pay yourself first ... (It) means just what it says. When you earn a dollar, the first person you pay is you. Most people don't do this.' -- David Bach, author of 'The Automatic Millionaire'
'A part of all you earn is yours to keep. It should be not less than a tenth no matter how little you earn. It can be as much more as you can afford. Pay yourself first.' -- George S. Clason, author of 'The Richest Man in Babylon'
'The average American only saves 6.5% of his or her income, which is barely keeping up with inflation. But you should save 10% at the bare minimum. ... Here's a tip: Treat your savings account like just another bill. It has to be paid every month, or there are consequences. If you have direct deposit, have a portion of your paycheck automatically diverted into a savings account.' -- Sophia Amoruso, author of '#GIRLBOSS'
'On average, millionaires invest 20% of their household income each year. Their wealth isn't measured by the amount they make each year, but by how they have saved and invested over time.' -- Ramit Sethi, author of 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich'
• 'Think and Grow Rich,' by Napoleon Hill
• 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich,' by Ramit Sethi
• 'How Rich People Think,' by Steve Siebold
• 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,' by T. Harv Eker
• 'The Automatic Millionaire,' by David Bach
• 'Smart Couples Finish Rich,' by David Bach
• 'The Richest Man in Babylon,' by George S. Clason
• 'Change Your Habits, Change Your Life,' by Thomas C. Corley
• 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' by Robert Kiyosaki
• 'The Index Card,' by Helaine Olen and Harold Pollack
• '#GIRLBOSS,' by Sophia Amoruso
• 'The Way to Wealth,' by Benjamin Franklin
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.