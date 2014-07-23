The 29-Year-Old Australian Muslim Extremist Arrested In The Philippines Has Been Deported Back To Australia

Gunfire in Syria.

Filipino authorities have deported suspected Islamist militant Musa Cerantonio after the Australian national was arrested for travelling as an undocumented foreigner.

Cerantonio, who is believed to have been in the country for about a year before his arrest, had his passport cancelled by the Australian Government on July 7.

Authorities were tipped off on his whereabouts after Cerantonio tweeted that he had made it to the Middle East after hiding out in the Philippines.

The arrest is a win for Western intelligence agencies who believe he is one of the most influential preachers for fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Read more here.

Now Read: Influential Australian Muslim Extremist Arrested In The Philippines After Boasting He Had Made It To The Middle East

Philippines Arrested An Australian Who Has Been Recruiting Filipino Muslims To Fight For ISIS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.