Larry Ellison Is Selling This $28.5 Million Lake Tahoe House

Jay Yarow
larry ellison house

Larry Ellison is selling his 9,242 square foot Lake Tahoe home for $28.5 million.

The house sits on 2.62 acres. It has six-bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a soundproofed media room, a fitness room, and billboard room. There are two piers, a lakefront hot tub, and “230 feet of picturesque white sandy beach and shoreline,” according to the listing. There is also a guest house.

Ellison is selling the property because he’s building a new home elsewhere in Lake Tahoe.

He rebuilt this property “from the studs up,” according to a press release on the sale of the home.

Some of the features he added are “a fully heated driveway and entry, heated patios and walkways, wall-to-wall pocket glass doors, humidifying system, security system, guardhouse, and park-like landscaping with granite boulders and water features.”

We have photos of the property from the real estate agent selling the property, Jennie Fairchild.

Here's a panoramic view of the home

One of the many fireplaces in the home.

A view of the shoreline.

The view at sunset

A family room.

The kitchen, with two sink options.

The soundproofed screening room.

Great views from the dining room.

Inside one of the bedrooms.

From the water looking back at the full compound

The wooded cabin theme is ever present.

Here's a bathroom.

Another dining area.

A big flatscreen TV on the wall.

This is the sauna

The billiard room.

An open air space for eating.

The hot tub that overlooks the water.

A bedroom with fire place.

Another bedroom with sweeping views.

A close up of the ceiling and lighting.

One last look at the house.

More things Larry Ellison owns...

Larry Ellison Just Bought An Airline -- Here Are All The Other Extravagant Things The Billionaire Owns

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.