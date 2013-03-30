Larry Ellison Is Selling This $28.5 Million Lake Tahoe House

Larry Ellison is selling his 9,242 square foot Lake Tahoe home for $28.5 million.



The house sits on 2.62 acres. It has six-bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a soundproofed media room, a fitness room, and billboard room. There are two piers, a lakefront hot tub, and “230 feet of picturesque white sandy beach and shoreline,” according to the listing. There is also a guest house.

Ellison is selling the property because he’s building a new home elsewhere in Lake Tahoe.

He rebuilt this property “from the studs up,” according to a press release on the sale of the home.

Some of the features he added are “a fully heated driveway and entry, heated patios and walkways, wall-to-wall pocket glass doors, humidifying system, security system, guardhouse, and park-like landscaping with granite boulders and water features.”

We have photos of the property from the real estate agent selling the property, Jennie Fairchild.

