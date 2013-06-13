Meet The 28-Year-Old Warren Buffet Is Grooming For Senior Leadership

Tracy Britt / WSJ Online

Plucked from obscurity, 28-year-old Tracy Britt has become Warren Buffett’s right hand woman.



She may be five decades younger than her boss, but the Kansas-born, Harvard M.B.A. has climbed the ladder at Berkshire Hathaway in four years, from financial assistant to top confidant and chairman of some Berkshire offshoots.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

The firms in which she serves as chairman, including building-products company Johns Manville Corp. and paint manufacturer Benjamin Moore & Co., total more than $4 billion in annual sales. In March, a few weeks after Berkshire and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital said they would buy ketchup maker H.J. Heinz & Co. for $23 billion, Mr. Buffett sent Ms. Britt to Brazil, according to people familiar with the matter.

Britt’s office is right next to Buffett’s at Berkshire headquarters, and sources told the Journal that the 82-year-old magnate is grooming her for a senior position after he steps down.

Ms. Britt is also one of the most influential women within Berkshire, which has three women directors on a 13-member board and five women CEOs out of 81 operating companies. Ms. Britt “takes care of all kinds of things that come up,” Mr. Buffett told college students in Omaha last month.

Don’t forget the name Tracy Britt.

