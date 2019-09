The 28 Highest Paid Tech CEOs

Marissa Mayer sits pretty with her high Yahoo salary.

Which tech executives bring home the bacon?



The New York Times put together a list of the 200 highest paid executives in the world. 20-eight of them run tech companies.

Marissa Mayer and Larry Ellison are some of the highest paid individuals. Activision Blizzard’s Robert Kotick makes the highest base salary which exceeds $2 million, although he’s not the highest paid overall. Surprisingly, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg didn’t make the cut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.