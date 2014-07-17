We remain convinced that the best way to explain anything is through maps. They combine the frenzy over data with an instantly recognisable visualisation for how all that data fits.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a new edition of the 27 maps that explain America.
You’ll find pretty much everything in here: Eating and drinking habits, pet ownership, ethnicity, language, and more.
Check it out:
The most overrepresented job in every state. About what you'd expect. Illinois has an inordinate number of groundskeepers.
Fast food consumption. The darker the colour, the more frequently residents of a state consumed fast food.
